Letter Carriers Recognized as Heroes of the Year

WASHINGTON, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Letter carriers who protected a woman from a vicious pit bull attack, pulled residents from a burning home, alerted a resident to a gas leak or brought joy to those in their communities are among those to be honored on Wednesday, March 27.

Philip Moon of Amarillo, TX, a 37-year carrier, risked his own safety by saving a bloodied woman from a large pit bull. Moon is the 2023 National Hero of the Year. The Eastern Region Hero is Timothy Martin of Lakeview, NY, who rescued an elderly woman with breathing problems trapped in her home by a fire. Dominic Jack of Baton Rouge, LA, the Central Region Hero, braved intense heat and thick smoke to rescue a family from a house consumed by fire. Randall Fields of Brighton, CO, the Western Region Hero, used his belt to secure a tourniquet on a postal customer trapped under a car who was slipping in and out of consciousness.

Several other carriers also are being recognized as 2023 Heroes. They represent thousands of letter carriers who not only deliver the nation's mail six or even seven days a week, but often assist in urgent situations involving accidents, fires, crimes or health crises, or help improve the communities in which they work.

Earnest Twomley, David Correa, Heriberto Rodriguez and Daniel Weber of New York, winners of the Partnership Award, organized a toy drive for needy children. The Humanitarian of the Year, Harry Bittner of Stratford, NJ, who was diagnosed with Stage IV colorectal cancer, spends much of his free time performing in a cover band called uNGLuED, which performs a charity show every December to raise money to help families in need.

The winners of the Vigilant Award are Tommy Howe of Taunton, MA, who saved the life of a man overcome by an allergic reaction to insect bites, and Kyle Mailman of Wichita, KS, who helped a woman suffering from gas poisoning.

Timmye Crowley of Billings, MT, rescued an elderly resident from a fire. Brittany Giles of West Palm Beach, FL, enlisted others to bring holiday joy to a handicapped youngster who was being bullied. They are Honorable Mention winners.

The National Association of Letter Carriers Heroes of the Year will be honored by NALC President Brian L. Renfroe at a special luncheon at noon on Wednesday, March 27, at the Hyatt Regency Washington on Capitol Hill, 400 New Jersey Ave. NW, Washington, DC.

Go to nalc.org/heroes for further information on the Heroes, including text and pictures.

NALC represents letter carriers across the country. Its 293,000 members make it the largest of the four unions representing employees of the United States Postal Service. Founded by Civil War veterans in 1889, NALC is among the country's oldest labor unions.

