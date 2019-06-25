Letter From The Michael Jackson Estate On The 10th Anniversary Of His Passing

A decade later, Michael Jackson is still with us, his influence embedded in dance, fashion, art and music of the moment. He is more important than ever. But the true measure of Michael was his giving to others which came in many forms. He comforted the unfortunate at hospitals, in long term care facilities and at halfway houses. He equipped Neverland Ranch with medical facilities to accommodate patients seeking refuge from their lonely hospital rooms, and thousands came. He visited troops on bases around the world serving their country. Guinness World Records acknowledged his efforts with an award for Most Charities Supported by a Pop Star.

In a world where numbers are the measure of a man, Michael Jackson is a resounding success, whether by his 16 #1 singles and 8 #1 albums in the US or the fact that his album Thriller is owned by more people on the planet than any album ever made and Thriller the short film is the only music video to have been inducted into the National Film Registry. And when mastery of a craft is the measure, Michael Jackson's divine abilities remain the yardstick by which others are measured and against which today's masters still measure themselves.

But we best remember Michael by paying tribute to his legacy of philanthropic work and ask music fans everywhere to make a difference in their community - whether it's planting a tree, volunteering at a shelter, cleaning up a public space or helping someone who is lost find their way. "I believe each person can make a difference in the life of someone in need," he said. This is how we honor Michael.

– THE ESTATE OF MICHAEL JACKSON

SOURCE The Estate of Michael Jackson