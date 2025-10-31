"Letters to My Dog": New Poetry Book Celebrates the Human-Dog Bond

Australian author Scott Tomlinson shares personal reflections and stories as a lifelong dog lover

PERTH, Australia, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Over half of American households has a dog, making them the most popular pet of choice, according to Forbes. Lifelong dover lover and author, Scott Tomlison pays tribute to America's favorite pet in his new book, "Letters to my Dog."

In the poetry book, Tomlinson's focus is to share the full spectrum of emotion that comes with loving a dog, from the joy of companionship and the beauty they bring into reader's lives to the aching silence left behind when they're gone. It captures everything that makes having a dog so meaningful: the joy, the love, the sadness, and the undeniable truth that the world is a better place with them in it."

"Dogs fill our lives with joy and love, and even in their absence, their impact lingers," Tomlinson said. "This collection celebrates everything that makes them family."

Tomlinson aims to help readers who may or fear losing their pets. He encourages his readers that the world is undeniably more beautiful with them in it. They become part of readers' lives, their hearts, and families, and when they leave, they allow readers to grieve. Yet, even in sorrow, he reminds them to take comfort in knowing they are in a better place.

"Our pets make the world brighter and our lives fuller," Tomlinson said. "When they leave, we grieve, but we must take comfort in knowing they are with us, maybe not physically, but their presence carries the love and joy they shared with us forever."

About the author

Scott Tomlinson is an Australian native and a lifelong dog lover. He has shared his life with many four-legged companions, each leaving a mark on his heart. Through his publications, he seeks to honor the bond between humans and dogs. With every word, he hopes to offer comfort, healing, and a sense of shared understanding to those mourning the loss of a beloved pet. To learn more, please visit https://www.xlibris.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/863909-letters-to-my-dog.

