Lettuce Headlines Newberry Event Music & Arts Festival-Fundraiser At DiamondStone Guest Lodge July 27th - 29th

The legendary East Coast Indie funk jam band, Lettuce headlines Saturday night. For more than two decades, Lettuce has brought new vitality to classic funk. On a west coast tour, the Newberry Event is an Oregon exclusive performance. Con Brio from San Francisco, will warm up the Saturday crowd with a shared love for vibrant funk and psychedelic-soul sounds. They're known for magnetic live shows. The festival brings National touring acts to So. Deschutes County.

Pimps of Joytime headlines Friday night, an American soul funk outfit delivering high-energy shows. Other artists featured will be the Shook Twins, critically acclaimed Portland-based identical twins Katelyn and Laurie Shook, with dreamy harmonies, and L.A. based duo HONEYHONEY called alternative bluegrass folk. From the Bay area, The Stone Foxes play raw rock with blues as a filter. Just some of the other bands this year are Five Alarm Funk from Vancouver, BC, American troubadour John Craige from L.A., and Pat Simmons Jr. (son of Doobie Brothers Pat Sr.), a multi-instrumentalist from Maui.

With a myriad of vendors - great food (breakfast too), local brewery beers, Kombucha, cider and distillery drinks, you'll find everything you need for the day or weekend. You'll also enjoy homemade arts & crafts, and a silent auction of incredible fine art and merchandise. This is a limited ticketed fundraising festival that feels like a private party. Tickets on sale now at newberryevent.com. Don't miss it!

Review: "We come from Boise each year. Front row center to some of the best musicians I've ever seen and heard. You don't want to miss this one. Great people and vendors all around. Come as a stranger, leave as a friend." - Jon Ravenholt

