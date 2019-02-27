Letulet Redefines Short-Term Rental Paradigm to Help Renters and Landlords Embrace Home-Sharing Together on Airbnb

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The sub-leasing trend among renters leveraging short-term rental services is prevalent nationwide. Renters, often burdened with high rent, seek ways to make ends meet, often violating lease agreements, thus creating challenges for landlords and communities. Enter Letulet, a new digital platform launching today with intuitive tools for renters to gain landlord approval for hosting short-term rentals on Airbnb. www.letulet.com Seamless lease addendums and conversation starter tips help renters, while landlords can grant conditional approval for sub-leasing, keeping all parties in control, involved, informed and paid.

Letulet shifts the paradigm, enabling renters to host apartments or homes on Airbnb with landlord approval, enabling participation in the short-term rental economy legally, transparently and confidently. The platform serves as a mutually-beneficial safe space where tenants and landlords can establish custom terms that appeal to both sides, including transparency and revenue sharing.

"With skyrocketing rent, home-sharing is a legitimate solution for renters to close the income gap and is now a permanent part of the fabric of commercial real estate," said Mark Henderson, founder and CEO of Letulet. "Now with Letulet, both renters and landlords have the tools to collaborate and the option to embrace the sharing economy together. Letulet is redefining the future of home-sharing by facilitating the process in the right way, the fair way."

Today's Rental Reality

The general rule of thumb is to spend about 30% of one's gross monthly income on rent. Yet, in areas like San Francisco and Manhattan, those numbers can be well over 50%. In San Francisco, it takes a $180,000 salary to stay within the 30% rule and afford a two-bedroom apartment. It's no surprise more than half of 25-34 year-olds, and over 60% of those under 25, want the ability to share their units.

While some tech-forward landlords are embracing home-sharing through participation in platforms such as Airbnb's Friendly Building Program, solutions have been tailored to fit large-scale institutional landlords with invite-only access to renters within those properties. Starting today, Letulet provides an easy path for any renter to take a proactive approach to directly request this privilege from their landlord.

"Letulet benefits renters, landlords and cities," added Henderson. "Renters gain flexibility and the ability to make money by subletting through the highly-credible Airbnb service. Landlords can easily permit and monitor short-term rental activity in their buildings. Cities experience a decreased burden from fewer sub-lease disputes with renters and landlords openly collaborating. It's truly a win-win for everyone involved."

Letulet for Renters

With Letulet, renters can earn extra money hosting short-term rentals with the support of their landlord. http://letulet.com/ui/tenant

Renters can easily establish agreements with landlords so both benefit from home-sharing.

A custom lease addendum, provided free by Letulet, allows for legal protection and full transparency.

Renters can post listings directly on Airbnb, and Letulet automatically takes care of all details, including splitting the revenue and keeping landlords informed.

Letulet for Landlords

Whether looking to appeal to the Millennial market, or eliminate "secret" subleases, Letulet finally offers transparency, and a financial incentive to participate. http://letulet.com/ui/landlord

Landlords have all necessary tools to grant conditional approval for any renter to host space on Airbnb, ensuring all lease terms are met and they remain in control, informed and paid.

All-in-one dashboard provides full visibility and tracks all Airbnb activity in the landlord's building, including revenue flow, guest information, booking schedules and more – all with exportable reports.

Landlords receive an agreed upon portion of the renter's earnings after each reservation.

Letulet is rolling out across the San Francisco/Bay Area, starting today. The service will become available in other major metro areas across the U.S. throughout 2019.

About Letulet

Based in San Francisco, Letulet is a digital platform offering mutually-beneficial solutions to renters and landlords to host short-term rentals on Airbnb. The company embraces the principles of trust, fairness and openness, empowering both renters and landlords to finally do home-sharing the right way, the fair way. Letulet is privately held, backed by de Anda Capital, Incline Kapital and Carneros Bay Capital, and is an approved API Partner of Airbnb. For more information, visit www.letulet.com.

