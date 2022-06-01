letus Announces Strategic Partnership with MRI Software to Expand Flexible Rent to Commercial and Residential Real Estate

This partnership brings the community of renters and landlords easier access to a world-class payments platform Tweet this

letus integrates with MRI LivingTM residential management suite and MRI @WorkTM commercial management suite of products to improve the payment experience by reducing manual entry to increase reliability and security. MRI clients now enjoy enhanced experiences through:

Streamlined experience with MRI Resident Connect and Tenant Connect

and Real-time transaction reconciliation

Flexible payments and credit reporting to increase credit scores

Automated SMS messaging and payments via TXT2PAY

Auto-schedule synchronizations

The partnership is a step forward in delivering comprehensive and simple solutions that empower landlords to get real-time transaction information while providing flexible payment solutions to customers. Now, MRI clients can access more payment options, financial tools, enhanced communication, and more.

"Modern property management requires real-time management," shares Karthik Manimozhi, CEO of letus. "This integration brings ultimate convenience to landlords, providing them automation and data-driven insight to provide value to their tenants."

About letus

A disruptive cloud platform offering flexible rent payments with credit reporting that empowers renters to better balance their paychecks while landlords achieve predictable and scalable on-time revenue streams. letus has processed $2Billion transactions with 2Million+ individual transactions.

About MRI Software:

A leading provider of real estate software solutions that transform the way communities live, work and play. MRI's open and connected, AI-first platform empowers owners, operators and occupiers in commercial and residential property organizations to innovate in rapidly changing markets. MRI has been a trailblazer in the PropTech industry for over five decades, serving more than two million users worldwide. Through innovative solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives real estate companies the freedom to realize their vision of building thriving communities and stronger businesses.

CONTACT: Missy Galang, [email protected]

SOURCE letus (previously RentMoola)