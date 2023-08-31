Leukapheresis Market worth $100 million | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the near future, the leukapheresis industry is poised for remarkable growth and transformation, driven by advancements in medical technology and increasing demand for targeted and personalized therapies. With a focus on precision medicine, the industry is expected to witness the development of more efficient and innovative leukapheresis techniques, enabling the isolation and collection of specific white blood cell populations for diverse therapeutic applications, including immunotherapy, cancer treatment, and autoimmune disorder management. Moreover, streamlined automation, integration of artificial intelligence, and enhanced data analytics are likely to optimize the leukapheresis process, minimizing patient discomfort and maximizing cell yield. This evolution in leukapheresis holds the potential to revolutionize how we approach complex diseases, providing patients with novel, tailored treatment options and paving the way for substantial advancements in the field of cellular therapies.

Leukapheresis Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $70 million in 2023 and is poised to reach $100 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.3 % from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The global leukopaks market is anticipated to reach USD 1020 million by 2028 from USD 200 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 38.1%. The leukopaks market is driven by the increasing demand for leukopaks in research applications, such as the development of new cancer treatments. The demand for leukopaks is growing due to the increasing number of research studies being conducted on cancer. The development of new cancer treatments is also driving the demand for leukopaks. Other factors that are contributing to the growth of the leukopaks market include the increasing incidence and prevalence of cancer, the growing popularity of personalized medicine, advances in medical technology, and growing awareness about leukopaks and their benefits in developing nations.

Leukapheresis Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $70 million Estimated Value by 2028 $100 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Leukapheresis Products, By Type, application, end user, region Leukopaks, By Type, indication, end user, region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Gaps in current leukapheresis technologies Key Market Drivers Increased demand for leukopaks in clinical research

In this report, the overall leukapheresis market is divided into the leukapheresis products market and the Leukopaks Market. The leukapheresis products Market is classified into segments including type, application, end user, and region, and the leukopaks Market is classified into segments such as type, indication, end user, and region.

The disposables segment accounted for the larger share of the leukapheresis products market.

By type, the leukapheresis products market can be segmented into devices and disposables. The disposables segment occupied a larger share of the leukapheresis products market in 2022. The disposables used in leukapheresis procedures are products used to access blood vessels and store blood components, replacement fluids, and anticoagulants to prevent blood from clotting in the process. Disposables are used for both automated blood collection and therapeutic leukapheresis. They include apheresis catheters, needle sets, centrifuge bowls, tubing sets/pipeline systems, collection bags, and various solutions such as saline, anticoagulants, media, columns, filters, and cell separation kits.

The mobilized leukopaks segment dominated the leukopaks market based on type.

By type, the leukopaks market is categorized into mobilized leukopaks, non-mobilized leukopaks, diseased leukopaks, and isolated PBMCs. The mobilized leukopaks segment dominated the leukopaks market in 2022. Mobilized leukopaks are mainly used in preclinical and clinical research in a variety of fields, including cancer immunotherapy, cell therapy, and regenerative medicine. Charles River Laboratories (US), Discovery Life Sciences (US), StemExpress (US), BioIVT (US), and Caltag Medsystems (UK) are some of the major players offering mobilized leukopaks for research and clinical applications.

North American region dominated the Leukapheresis market with the largest market share.

The Leukapheresis market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America reported the largest share of the Leukapheresis market in 2022. The incidence and prevalence of leukemia are increasing in North America, due to factors such as environmental pollution, exposure to radiation, and unhealthy lifestyle habits. This is driving the demand for leukapheresis products, which are used to treat leukemia.

Leukapheresis Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

1. Increased demand for leukopaks in clinical research

Restraints:

1. Complications associated with therapeutic leukapheresis

Opportunities:

1. Gaps in current leukapheresis technologies

Challenges:

1. Blood transfusion safety in developing countries

Key Market Players:

Key players in the leukapheresis products market include Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Haemonetics Corporation (US), Terumo BCT, Inc. (US), Macopharma SA (France), and Miltenyi Biotec (Germany). Some prominent players in the leukopaks market are Discovery Life Sciences (US), StemExpress, LLC (US), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (US), Caltag Medsystems Limited (UK), Lonza Group AG (Switzerland), and ZenBio (US). These companies adopted strategies such as product launches, business expansions, agreements, partnerships, and acquisitions to strengthen their presence in the Leukapheresis market.

Leukapheresis Market Advantages:

Targeted Cell Collection: Leukapheresis enables precise isolation and collection of specific white blood cell populations, ensuring higher purity and potency of cells for various therapeutic applications.

Personalized Medicine: The technique contributes to personalized medicine by tailoring treatments to individual patients, leveraging their unique genetic profiles for more effective and customized therapies.

Efficiency and Automation: Ongoing innovation and automation within the leukapheresis industry streamline procedures, reducing treatment time, patient discomfort, and optimizing cell yield for improved outcomes.

Consistency and Reliability: Automation ensures consistent cell collection, enhancing reproducibility and reliability in research and clinical applications.

Therapeutic Breakthroughs: Leukapheresis has facilitated advancements in treating diseases like cancer and autoimmune disorders through the development of novel therapies like CAR-T cell therapy.

Research Advancements: The technique supports medical research by providing researchers with purified cell populations for studying disease mechanisms, drug development, and therapy optimization.

Reduced Side Effects: Targeted cell collection minimizes unwanted side effects by focusing only on the specific cell populations needed for treatment.

Minimized Patient Risk: Leukapheresis reduces the need for invasive procedures, lowering patient risk while obtaining essential cells for treatment.

Expanded Treatment Options: The technique expands the range of treatment options available to patients, especially for those with limited alternatives or complex medical conditions.

Clinical Versatility: Leukapheresis finds applications across various medical fields, from cancer and immunology to regenerative medicine, showcasing its versatility in addressing different health challenges.

Pioneering Cellular Therapies: The advancements in leukapheresis techniques have been instrumental in driving the development and success of cutting-edge cellular therapies.

Improved Patient Outcomes: By enhancing the quality and effectiveness of isolated cell populations, leukapheresis contributes to improved patient outcomes and quality of life.

Cost-Effectiveness: In the long term, leukapheresis can offer cost-effective solutions by providing more targeted treatments, potentially reducing the need for extensive and costly interventions.

Medical Progress: The leukapheresis market represents a significant stride toward the future of medicine, fostering innovation and progress in healthcare through its specialized cell collection capabilities.

Recent Developments:

In May 2022, Fresenius Kabi ( Germany ) acquired Ivenix, Inc. (US). This acquisition adds a next-generation infusion therapy platform for the significant US market to Fresenius Kabi's portfolio and provides the company with key capabilities in hospital connectivity.

) acquired Ivenix, Inc. (US). This acquisition adds a next-generation infusion therapy platform for the significant US market to Fresenius Kabi's portfolio and provides the company with key capabilities in hospital connectivity. In March 2022 , Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (US) acquired Retrogenix Limited (UK) to enhance the company's scientific expertise with additional large molecule and cell therapy discovery capabilities.

, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (US) acquired Retrogenix Limited (UK) to enhance the company's scientific expertise with additional large molecule and cell therapy discovery capabilities. In November 2021 , Discovery Life Sciences (US) announced the launch of the Discovery BIOstore, which provides real-time access to Discovery's inventory of millions of human biospecimens to scientists.

