Leukapheresis Products & Leukopaks Market Worth $27.7 and $445.6 Million Respectively by 2023

According to a new market research report "Leukapheresis Market by Product (Apheresis Machine, Leukocyte Filter, Column, Disposables), Leukopak (Mobilized, Non-Mobilized, Human Primary Cells), Application (Research, Therapeutic), End User (Hospitals, Research Institute) - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is expected to reach USD 27.7 million by 2023 from an estimated USD 19.4 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.4%.

The major factors driving the growth of the market include the rising incidence and prevalence of leukemia, growing demand for leukopaks, and the increasing number of blood donations.

By product, the apheresis devices segment is expected to account for the largest share of the leukapheresis devices market in 2018

On the basis of type, the Leukapheresis Devices Market is segmented into apheresis devices, leukapheresis columns & cell separators, and leukoreduction filters. In 2017, the apheresis devices segment accounted for the largest share of the Leukapheresis Devices Market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the widespread adoption of apheresis devices for performing therapeutic leukapheresis procedures for the treatment of leukemia and development of leukopaks for clinical and preclinical research.

By product, the mobilized PB leukopaks segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Leukopaks Market in 2018

On the basis of type, the Leuopaks Market is segmented into mobilized PB leukopaks, non-mobilized PB leukopaks, diseased leukopaks, and isolated PBMCs. The mobilized PB leukopaks segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global Leukopaks Market in 2018. The dominant share of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand for low-granulocyte and low-hematocrit contamination, high cell viability, and an increase in CD34+ cell frequencies for the development of immunotherapies.

Asia Pacific to dominate the market in 2018

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the Leukapheresis Market in 2018, followed by North America. The increase in regenerative medicine research in the region, growth in the number of clinical trials for CAR-T therapy, and the presence of leading pharma and biotech companies focusing on cell therapy research are factors are driving the growth of this regional segment.

The prominent players in the global Leukapheresis Products Market are Asahi Kasei Medical (Japan), Fresenius (Germany), Haemonetics Corporation (US), Terumo BCT (US), STEMCELL Technologies (Canada), and Macopharma (France).

Some prominent players in the Leukopaks Market are HemaCare (US), AllCells (US), StemExpress (US), PPA Research Group (US), Key Biologics (US), Caltag Medsystem (UK), ZenBio (US), Precision for Medicine (US), and BioIVT (US).

