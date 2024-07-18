Leukemia Survivor Named National 'Visionary of the Year' Redefining What's Possible After Diagnosis

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) Announces National Winners of Evolutionary 'Visionaries of the Year' Campaign; Funds Raised Will Help LLS Improve the Lives of Blood Cancer Patients and Their Families

RYE BROOK, N.Y., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's (LLS) announced today, Ashley Snider of Charlottle, NC, was awarded the 2024 national title, "Visionary of the Year," as part of its evolutionary Visionaries of the Year campaign, raising over $603,510 for LLS, helping the organization carry out its mission to cure blood cancer and improve the quality of life of all patients and their families.

As a mother of two and an acute myeloid leukemia survivor herself, Snider's steadfast determination was personal. This May, she celebrated five years post-transplant with no relapses. She spearheaded "Team Ashley Strong" which included 28 members of her family, friends, and community who held innovative events spanning from casino nights to lemonade stands, showing every dollar counts.

"I wanted to join Visionaries of the Year to pay it forward and help create more survivor stories like mine," said Snider. "I know firsthand the urgency of groundbreaking research, advocacy, and support for blood cancer patients. And I know LLS is doing everything possible to improve the lives and outcomes of people fighting blood cancer."

For ten weeks, Visionaries of the Year candidates and their team members, which included nearly 7,000 participants this year, raise money to help LLS fund pioneering research that is saving lives. And LLS supports patients and caregivers through every part of their blood cancer experience — from diagnosis through treatment and beyond by providing free education, support and resources and by advocating for policies that promote access to better treatment and cancer care.

"LLS is redefining what's possible after a blood cancer diagnosis and Ashley Snider is an inspiration for us all, proving anything is possible!" said Coker Powell, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

The National Visionary of the Year Runner-Up was Claire Warren of Houston, TX, who raised over $363,790 in honor of her friend 's daughter who was diagnosed with leukemia at just three years old.

"Drew and her family will always be a true inspiration to me for enduring what no child or family should have to go through," said Warren. "I'm so grateful LLS is transforming treatment and care for children with blood cancer."

While many children survive leukemia, the most common type of pediatric cancer, treatments are often harsh and outdated. Through its Dare to Dream Project, LLS is transforming treatment and care for kids with blood cancer through support, advocacy, and research – including launching the first-ever global pediatric acute leukemia Master Clinical Trial, LLS PedAL.

LLS also recognizes the outstanding efforts of All Star candidates who are alumni from across the country that have decided to pick up the torch and participate in Visionaries of the Year again.

The National Visionary of the Year "All Star" is Bill Rawlings of Atlanta, Georgia. Outside of his volunteer efforts with LLS spanning the last ten years, he serves as the executive vice president for Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty and Mountain Sotheby's International Realty. He ran in honor of the founder & chairman, Jenny Pruitt, who is currently battling cancer and his father-in-law, Terry King, who has been battling chronic lymphocytic leukemia for over a decade.

The National Visionary of the Year "All Star" Runner Up was Brian Leigh of Washington, D.C., who raised over $153,690. A survivor of acute myeloid leukemia (AML), he's currently in his 16th year of remission.

New this year, LLS named Joe Cupoli of Park Ridge, NJ as the campaign's National "Team Member of the Year" for his extraordinary $150,362 impact. Having run as a candidate in 2019, and again as an All Star in 2021, this year, Joe decided to support his partner Kat Flanders in her campaign.

"We are so grateful for the commitment and dedication of all Visionaries of the Year candidates and their teams whose selfless efforts are helping blood cancer patients live longer better lives," said Powell.

Visionaries of the Year has helped LLS invest more than $1.7 billion in cutting-edge research worldwide, fueling nearly every critical advancement in blood cancer treatment that spans the most promising cancer research.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is the global leader in the fight against blood cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease, and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has regions throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET.

