Leukemia Therapeutic Market Research 2022 Featuring Major Players - Astellas Pharma, Biogen, Bristol Myers Squibb, Cephalon, Daiichi Sankyo, Eisai, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis

The global leukemia therapeutic market is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 7.3%

Acute lymphocytic also known as blood cancer begins from an early version of white blood cells in the bone marrow. The term acute means that leukemia can progress very rapidly, and in case if not treated can be fatal in a few months.

Cancer treatments have become advanced day by day, by the use of various therapies the demand and focusing on the unmet medical needs are the prominent factor responsible for the growth of the global leukemia therapeutics market.

Moreover, increasing expenditure on research and development, rising focus on the superiority of quality of life, higher investment incurred by the government on healthcare, and advancement in pharmacology to enhance the drug development are factors propelling the growth of this market.



The global leukemia therapeutics market is segmented based on type, and treatment type. Based on type the market is bifurcated into acute myeloid leukemia, chronic myeloid leukemia, acute lymphocytic leukemia, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Based on treatment type, the market is sub-segmented into chemotherapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy, and others.



North America region is anticipated to hold a major share in the global leukemia therapeutics market, due to a large number of patients pool suffering from cancer and the availability of a strong generic drug market in the emerging countries. In addition, manufacturers' interest in expanding to these North American countries, will further fuel the growth in the near future.



The major companies serving the global leukemia therapeutic market are Astellas Pharma Inc., Biogen Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb, Cephalon A/S, Daiichi Sankyo, Eisai Co. Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis, and others. The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, funding, and new product launches, to stay competitive in the market.

For instance, in October 2021, Novartis announced that the US FDA approved Scemblix (asciminib) for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia(CML). The FDA approved this drug for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-positive CML in the chronic phase(Ph+CML-CP).

Moreover, Scemblix recommends that patients with CML were previously treated with two or more tyrosine kinase inhibitors(TKIs), and reduced mutations at the defective BCR-ABL 1 gene, which is associated with the over-production of leukemic cells.

The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the global leukemia therapeutic market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global leukemia therapeutic market.

Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global leukemia therapeutic market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with the regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

