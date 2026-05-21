Leumas Group Builds Momentum as a Disciplined, Impact-Driven Affordable Housing Operator

Firm expands national relocation platform and public housing partnerships as demand rises for experienced affordable housing operators

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leumas Group, a national real estate investment and advisory firm specializing in affordable housing and public-sector partnerships, today announced significant growth across its relocation services, housing consulting, public housing authority partnerships, and resident support operations as housing agencies nationwide seek experienced partners to navigate increasingly complex redevelopment initiatives.

The Leumas Group

Over the past 18 months, the firm has expanded its tenant relocation platform, increasing the number of active relocation programs from 11 active programs in 2024 to 15 in 2025. During that time, Leumas successfully relocated 1,448 families into new housing units meeting Housing Quality Standards (HQS), while continuing to scale its internal operations and field support teams.

To support growing demand, Leumas expanded its relocation department from four analysts to five analysts and added a mobility specialist. Today, the department includes 10 corporate team members and more than 20 relocation specialists supporting projects across the United States.

"Affordable housing investment managers today are not only being asked to execute transactions, but also to manage complexity, preserve stability for residents, and deliver real operational results," said Reggie Samuel, founder and CEO of Leumas Group. "Our growth reflects the need for experienced partners that understand both the financial and human side of affordable housing transformation."

As public housing authorities (PHAs) continue navigating staffing shortages, rising housing costs, and increasingly complex redevelopment efforts, Leumas has seen growing demand for outsourced relocation, mobility, and tenant-support services. The company's expertise in U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) regulations, Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) projects, and Uniform Relocation Assistance (URA) compliance has positioned the firm as a trusted partner for housing agencies nationwide.

Leumas' integrated approach combines regulatory expertise, operational execution, and resident engagement — capabilities that have become increasingly critical as housing authorities face mounting redevelopment demands with limited internal capacity.

Industry trends continue reinforcing the firm's long-term strategy on affordable housing preservation and resident-centered operational execution. According to Leumas, housing authorities across the country remain focused on new development, preservation initiatives, and expanding tenant opportunities amid ongoing housing shortages, higher rental costs, and rising construction and redevelopment costs.

In addition to operational growth, Leumas has continued expanding partnerships aimed at supporting long-term resident outcomes. Through its partnerships, the company has provided monthly credit counseling sessions to more than 1,400 families participating in relocation programs. Leumas also recently partnered with a nonprofit focused on workforce development, to provide residents access to free online training courses and individualized job coaching.

Looking ahead, Leumas is actively pursuing new partnerships with public housing authorities nationwide, with a continued focus on tenant relocation, mobility and resident support services, housing consulting, and property investment opportunities.

"Our approach has always been grounded in disciplined execution and long-term impact," Samuel said. "Affordable housing today requires more than development capital alone. It requires operators that can manage complexity, build trust with residents, and help communities navigate change in a sustainable way."

About Leumas Group

The Leumas Group is a national real estate investment, advisory, and operating firm focused on preserving affordable housing and supporting complex redevelopment, relocation, and investment initiatives. The firm brings investors and communities together to create positive generational change in underserved communities, partnering with public housing authorities, institutional investors, and private-sector stakeholders to unlock value in complex real estate environments.

Leumas specializes in multifamily investment, financial analysis, and large-scale relocation, with deep experience supporting U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) programs. Known for its ability to manage complex transitions, the firm combines strategic advisory with hands-on execution to advance housing strategies that preserve access and support long-term community impact. For more information, visit: leumasgroup.com.

SOURCE Leumas Group