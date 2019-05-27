Leumi Reports First-Quarter 2019 Net Income of NIS 1,092 Million ($301 million) and 12.7% Return on Equity

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

- Net income in the first quarter of 2019 reached NIS 1,092 million ($301 million), compared with NIS 730 million ($201 million) in the same period last year - a 50% year-over-year increase.

- Return on equity in the first quarter of 2019 was 12.7% (annualized), compared with 9.0% in the same period last year. Excluding the effect of the sale of Leumi Card, the return on equity in the first quarter was 10.1%, compared with 8.6% in the same period last year.

- Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio as at March 31, 2019 was 11.65%, and the total capital ratio reached 15.07%.

- Efficiency ratio continues to improve – A 53% ratio in the first quarter of 2019, compared with 63.8% in the same period last year. Excluding the effect of the sale of Leumi Card, the efficiency ratio in the first quarter of 2019 was 57.9%, compared with 63.7% in the same period last year.

- Leumi's credit portfolio continues to be of the highest quality in the Israeli banking system - credit loss expenses in the first quarter of 2019 were negligible (0.03%), compared to 0.15% in the same period last year (excluding Leumi Card).

- Dividends and buybacks - The Bank's Board of Directors approved a dividend distribution policy of 40% of the net income in the first quarter of 2019, totaling NIS 437 million ($120 million). Furthermore, the Bank's Board of Directors approved an additional share buyback plan of NIS 700 million ($193 million).

- Net interest income in the first quarter of 2019, excluding Leumi Card, was up by NIS 183 million ($50.4 million) compared with the same period last year, a 9.4% increase.

- Total operating and other expenses in the first quarter of 2019, excluding Leumi Card, were up by NIS 141 million ($38.8 million) compared with the same period last year, a 7.8% increase. The increase mainly arose from a bonus granted to employees in respect of the Bank's strong annual results in 2018.

An Improvement in Balance Sheet Parameters:

- Shareholders' equity was NIS 35.9 billion ($9.9 billion) as at March 31, 2019, compared with NIS 33.6 billion ($9.3 billion) as at March 31, 2018.

- Net credit to the public was NIS 277.1 billion ($76.3 billion) as at March 31, 2019, compared with NIS 263.3 billion ($72.5 billion) as at March 31, 2018 (excluding Leumi Card). The increase is mainly due to mortgage, middle-market and corporate loans.

- Deposits by the Public reached NIS 363.6 billion ($100.1 billion) as at March 31, 2019, compared with NIS 362.5 billion ($99.8 billion) as at March 31, 2018 (excluding Leumi Card).

- Leverage ratio as at March 31, 2019 was 7.32%, compared to the 6% minimum required by the Bank of Israel.

- Liquidity coverage ratio as at March 31, 2019 was 129%, compared to the 100% minimum required by the Bank of Israel.

Leumi Group - Principal Data from the Financial Statements Profit and Profitability (in NIS millions)



For the year ended March 31 Change in % December 31 2019 2018 2018 Net interest income 2,120 2,006 5.7 8,890 Credit loss expenses (18) 130 - 519 Non-interest income 1,555 1,092 42.4 4,871 Operating and other expenses 1,946 1,976 (1.5) 8,337 Profit before taxes 1,747 992 76.1 4,905 Provision for taxes 621 262 + 1,619 Profit after taxes 1,126 730 54.2 3,286 The Bank's share in profits of companies included on equity basis (24) 10 - 36 Net income attributed to non-controlling interests (10) (10) - (65) Net income attributed to shareholders of the banking corporation 1,092 730 49.6 3,257 Return on equity (%) 12.7 9.0

9.5 Earnings per share (NIS) 0.73 0.48

2.15



Development of Balance Sheet Items (in NIS millions)





As at March 31 December 31 2019 2018 2018 Net credit to the public (a) 277,057 263,331 271,173 Deposits by the public (a) 363,587 362,479 364,591 Shareholders' equity 35,940 33,565 35,305 Total assets 456,198 450,568 460,657 a) Excluding the balances for Leumi Card, which have been classified as held-for-sale assets and liabilities since the balance sheet as at March 31, 2018.

Principal Financial Ratios (%)

As at March 31 December 31 2019 2018 2018 Net credit to the public to total assets (a) 60.7 58.4 58.9 Deposits by the public to total assets (b) 79.7 80.4 79.1 Total equity to risk assets 15.07 14.32 14.54 Total Tier 1 equity to risk assets 11.65 11.11 11.07 Leverage ratio 7.32 6.89 7.05 Liquidity coverage ratio 129 122 121 (a) Excluding the credit for Leumi Card (comparative results), which have been classified as held-for-sale assets and liabilities since the balance sheet as at March 31, 2018. (b) Excluding the deposits for Leumi Card (comparative results), which have been classified as held-for-sale assets and liabilities since the balance sheet as at March 31, 2018. The data in this press release has been converted into US dollars solely for convenience purposes, at the representative exchange rate published by the Bank of Israel on March 31, 2019, NIS 3.632.

Conference Call Details:

A conference call to discuss the results will be held today at 5 PM (Israel); 3 PM (UK); 10:00 AM (ET).

It is recommended to connect to the link at least 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call. An archived recording will be available on the Leumi website one business day after the call ends.

Conference Call Dial-in Details (no passcode required):

Israel 03-9180609

UK 0-800-917-5108

US & Canada 1-888-668-9141

All other locations +972-3-918-0609

