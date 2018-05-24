Leumi Reports Net Profit of NIS 730 Million ($208 Million) for Q1 2018 - a 17.4% Increase From the Corresponding Period Last Year

Return on equity in the first quarter of 2018 (on an annual basis) reached 9.0%, compared with 8.1% in the corresponding period last year.

Net Credit to the public increased by 2.5% compared with the corresponding period last year and by 1.3% compared with December 31, 2017 (an increase of approximately 5% in annual terms). The increase in credit is mainly from the Middle-Market and Real Estate segments.

Net interest income increased by 7.1% compared with the corresponding period last year.

Total expenses decreased by NIS 52 million ( $15 million ) (a decrease of 2.5%), driven by lower salary expenses.

The efficiency ratio reached 64.0%, compared with 64.9% in the corresponding period last year.

Credit loss expenses amounted to 0.19%, compared with 0.15% in the corresponding period last year.

Core Capital Tier1 ratio reached 11.11%, compared with 11.02% in the corresponding period last year.

Due to the first quarter earnings, the Bank (TASE: LUMI) will distribute a dividend of NIS 292 million ( $83 million ), comprising 40% of the quarterly net income.

Additional events expected during 2018:

The establishment of an Operations Division – the Bank is continuing to promote the establishment of a new Operations Division, which will begin operating in 2019. The new division will combine all operational activities under one roof, while improving effectiveness, simplifying processes, reducing risks and enhancing efficiency.

– the Bank is continuing to promote the establishment of a new Operations Division, which will begin operating in 2019. The new division will combine all operational activities under one roof, while improving effectiveness, simplifying processes, reducing risks and enhancing efficiency. Share buyback plan – the Bank has completed its preparations for a buyback of Leumi shares of up to NIS 700 million ( $199 million ), according to the 'Safe Harbor' principle.

– the Bank has completed its preparations for a buyback of Leumi shares of up to ( ), according to the 'Safe Harbor' principle. Realization of Avgol shares – a pre-tax profit of NIS 118 million ( $34 million ) is expected later this year. The sale transaction is subject to the fulfillment of several suspending conditions.

Balance sheet parameters:

Shareholders' equity as of March 31, 2018 amounted to NIS 33.6 billion ( $9.6 billion ), compared with NIS 33.2 billion ( $9.4 billion ) as of December 31, 2017 .

as of amounted to ( ), compared with ( ) as of . The leverage ratio as of March 31, 2018 reached 6.89%, compared with the Bank of Israel's minimal threshold of 6%.

as of reached 6.89%, compared with the Bank of minimal threshold of 6%. The liquidity coverage ratio as of March 31, 2018 reached 122%, compared with the Bank of Israel's minimal threshold of100%.

as of reached 122%, compared with the Bank of minimal threshold of100%. Net credit to the public as of March 31, 2018 amounted to NIS 271.5 billion ( $77.3 billion ), compared with NIS 268.0 billion ( $76.3 billion ) as of December 31, 2017 .

as of amounted to ( ), compared with ( ) as of . Deposits of the public as of March 31, 2018 amounted to NIS 362.0 billion ( $103.0 billion ), compared with NIS 362.5 billion ( $103.2 billion ) as of December 31, 2017 .

Leumi Group - Principal Data from the Financial Statements

Profit and Profitability (in NIS millions)



For the three months ended March 31 Change in % December 31 2017 2018 2017 Net interest income 2,006 1,873 7.1 8,046 Credit loss expenses 130 101 28.7 172 Noninterest income 1,114 1,287 (13.4) 5,428 Operating and other expenses 1,998 2,050 (2.5) 8,501 Profit before taxes 992 1,009 (1.7) 4,801 Provision for tax 262 388 (32.5) 1,692 Profit after tax 730 621 17.6 3,109 The Bank's share in profits of companies included on equity basis 10 10 - 92 Net profit attributed to non-controlling interests (10) (9) 11.1 (29) Net income attributed to shareholders of the banking corporation 730 622 17.4 3,172 Return on equity (in %) 9.0 8.1

9.8 Net income per share (NIS) 0.48 0.41

2.10

Development of Balance Sheet Items (in NIS millions)



March 31 2018 December 31 2017 Change in % Net credit to the public 271,458 (a) 267,952 1.3 Deposits of the public 362,026 362,478 (0.1) Shareholders' equity 33,564 33,167 1.2 Total assets 450,567 450,838 (0.1)

Principal Financial Ratios (%)



March 31 December 31 2017 2018 2017 Net Credit to the public to total assets 60.2 (a) 60.8 59.4 Deposits of the public to total assets 80.3 78.5 80.4 Total equity to risk assets 14.32 14.81 14.99 Total Tier 1 equity to risk assets 11.11 11.02 11.43 Leverage ratio 6.89 6.85 6.94 Liquidity coverage ratio 122 131 122 Expenses in respect of credit losses out of net credit to the public 0.19 0.15 0.06 Total operating and other expenses to total income (efficiency ratio) 64.0 64.9 63.1 Net interest margin (NIM) 2.00 1.91 2.05

(a) Including the credit of Leumi Card which is classified as a held-for-sale asset as of March 31, 2018.

The data in this press release has been converted into US dollars solely for convenience, at the representative rate of exchange published by the Bank of Israel prevailing on March 31, 2018, NIS 3.514.

Conference Call Details:

The conference call does not replace the latest periodic/quarterly reports in which full information is contained, including forward-looking information, as defined in the Israeli Securities Law, and set out in the aforementioned reports.

