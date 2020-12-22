Leupold Partners with Conservation Visions on Wild Harvest Initiative®

Leupold has renewed its partnership with Conservation Visions' Wild Harvest Initiative® to determine the comprehensive benefits of sustainable wildlife and fish harvests in the United States and Canada.

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Conservation Visions is announcing a renewed partnership with Leupold & Stevens, Inc., provider of the world's most rugged, lightweight, and clear sports optics, in support of the Wild Harvest Initiative®. The Wild Harvest Initiative®, a science-based program, represents the first attempt to synthesize and evaluate the combined economic, conservation, and social benefits of sustainable wild animal harvests in North American society. It will consider the value of hunting and fishing in terms of food, livelihoods, human health, wildlife conservation and the environment, and will also extend beyond wild meat and fish, to explore other sustainable wild harvests of natural living resources, including berries and fruits, mushrooms, wild honey, medicinal plants, and more.

"Leupold & Steven's is proud to partner with Wild Harvest Initiative® in their efforts to quantify the societal benefit of conservation and hunting," said Bruce Pettet, President & CEO for Leupold & Stevens, Inc. "Our commitment to thoughtful stewardship needs the fact basis research and analysis WHI provides, and we look forward to the positive impacts it will generate for the hunting community."

Shane Mahoney, President of Conservation Visions and founder of the Wild Harvest Initiative®, is encouraged by both the program's growing partnership roster and its capacity for partner retention. "I believe the Wild Harvest Initiative® has the potential to make a real difference, to improve circumstances for people and for nature," he says. "With the continued support of partners like Leupold, we will prove the modern relevance and importance of hunting and fishing and other wild harvest activities, not just to hunters and anglers but to everyone, even to those who are opposed to consumptive harvests."

Conservation Visions Inc. is a wildlife initiative founded by internationally recognized biologist, conservation advocate, Shane Mahoney. It is dedicated to a world where conservation matters; where biodiversity is safeguarded, including the diversity of human cultural experience; where conservation and citizenship are viewed as inseparable; where a global responsibility to nature is recognized; where the sustainable use of natural resources is safeguarded through knowledge; and where governments make sound decisions concerning conservation and biodiversity, based on scientific and traditional wisdom. To learn more about Conservation Visions and the Wild Harvest Initiative®, please visit www.conservationvisions.com.

