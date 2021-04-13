Leupold Sells Redfield Brand to Academy Sports + Outdoors

BEAVERTON, Ore., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leupold & Stevens, Inc., provider of the world's most rugged, lightweight, and clear sport optics, is pleased to announce the sale of the Redfield brand to Academy Sports + Outdoors ("Academy") (NASDAQ: ASO).

"The sale of Redfield to Academy Sports + Outdoors is part of our continued strategic focus on the Leupold brand," said Bruce Pettet, President and Chief Executive Officer of Leupold & Stevens, Inc. "We will continue to produce the world's best performance optics for the elite outdoor athlete."

The sale includes the brand rights for the Redfield brand of sports optics. Academy will develop and sell quality sports optics exclusively for Academy Sports + Outdoors under the Redfield brand going forward. Leupold will continue to support the warranty obligations for any legacy purchases of Redfield optics.

Redfield will join Academy's portfolio of exclusive brands which already includes outdoor brands like Magellan Outdoors, Monarch, H2O Xpress, and Game Winner.

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 259 stores across 16 contiguous states.

Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on the key categories of outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation, which goes well beyond traditional sporting goods and apparel offerings. For more information, visit www.academy.com.

Founded in Oregon more than a century ago, Leupold & Stevens, Inc. is a fifth-generation, family-owned company that designs, machines and assembles its riflescopes, mounting systems, tactical/Gold Ring spotting scopes, and performance eyewear in the USA. The product lines include rifle, handgun and spotting scopes; binoculars; rangefinders; mounting systems; and optical tools, accessories, and pro gear.

