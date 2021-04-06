LEV-CO Inc. Introduces World's First Standalone COVID-19 Air Purifier and Ventilation System With 'Clean-to-Less-Clean' Directional Airflow for Workplaces

PORT PERRY, Ontario, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean air industry leader LEV-CO Inc. announced today the world's first commercially available standalone COVID-19 air purifier and ventilation solution designed specifically to capture and filter out microscopic airborne virus particles in workplace meeting and lunchroom settings.

The LEV-CO ICA 2-Zone Air Defence air purifier and ventilation system is the only standalone respiratory virus ventilation solution in the world to use the "clean-to-less-clean" air movement and distribution method recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to fight the spread of COVID-19.

By deploying a clean-to-less-clean airflow method, the LEV-CO system dramatically reduces the chance for airborne coronavirus particles to spread from person to person indoors. Many global public health experts say the risk of the airborne spread of COVID-19 is greater than originally believed, particularly with the emergence of new, more contagious variants of the virus.

"The World Health Organization (WHO), CDC, Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) and other internationally recognized public health agencies have all increased their risk assessment around the airborne spread of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic," says LEV-CO founder and president Robert Dinsmore.

Most ventilation systems don't help

"Unfortunately, almost all indoor ventilation systems today are designed to mix incoming 'supply' air with any air already in the room. It's almost like sharing a bath with a bunch of strangers. It creates the perfect environment for aerosolized viruses like COVID-19 to be transferred from one person to another," Dinsmore says.

"When it comes to airborne respirable viruses like COVID-19, sharing is not caring," he says.

To address this challenge, the LEV-CO ICA 2-Zone Air Defence COVID filtration system was designed to safely and efficiently clean and exchange the air in meeting and lunchrooms using a true HEPA H14 filtration system.

The way it works is that an overhead fan unit in Zone 1 distributes purified air toward the room's meeting or lunch table at an air change rate (ACH) of up to 60 times an hour. This creates a localized clean air zone - or bubble - around each person seated in the target area.

At Zone 2, the principles of clean-to-less-clean airflow come into effect as any potentially virus-laden air is directed to the floor where it is extracted and filtered at an ACH of six times per hour.

Deploying the same type of two-zone clean-to-less-clean air movement and HEPA H14 filtration system used in hospital operating rooms and cleanrooms, the LEV-CO ICA 2-Zone Air Defence COVID-19 solution filters 99.995% of aerosolized viral and bacterial particles with a size down to 0.1 micrometers, a level which is known to include the SARS-CoV-2 virus associated with COVID-19.

Public health-mandated physical distancing protocols must still be followed, however, as the system does not completely protect against viral transmission through droplet-borne particles released orally at close distances.

The LEV-CO ICA 2-Zone Air Defence COVID-19 solution can be mounted and operational within two hours without the need for skilled installation assistance. The units come in two sizes, one suitable for filtering air in a room up to 400-square-feet in size and a larger unit for rooms of up to 600-square-feet in size. Modular solutions are available for larger workplaces.

The LEV-CO ICA 2-Zone Air Defence COVID-19 air purifier and ventilation system is now available directly from LEV-CO.com.

