Lev expands suite of CRE services with launch of AI-powered pipeline management tool

New tool integrated within the company's rapidly expanding digital financing platform

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lev, the digital financing platform for commercial real estate, today announced the launch of Lev Pipeline Management, a powerful tool that allows sponsors to more easily track and manage potential acquisition targets. The new product is designed to replace spreadsheets or expensive software solutions and is available for free as part of Lev's AI-powered operating system for CRE.

Through the new tool, sponsors can add details of properties they are evaluating, including supporting documents, key contacts, dates, and internal notes. The pipeline can then be shared seamlessly across acquisition teams allowing for more effective and streamlined collaboration.

Once a signed LOI or PSA has been received, sponsors can convert the pipeline property into a financing transaction in one click and then take advantage of Lev's interactive loan sizing tool, lender matching and automated material creation and deal management workflows.

Pipeline Management is the latest in a suite of AI-powered products to be added to Lev's digital financing platform. Other recent releases include the market leading CRM for capital markets, and real-time data products including the largest feed of market terms available

"Over the past year, many customers and capital markets teams have asked us to expand our easy-to-use, integrated AI products to additional parts of their workflow," commented Yaakov Zar, founder and CEO of Lev. "We heard their feedback and we are excited to bring the power of our platform to acquisition teams and beyond."

Since Lev officially launched its digital financing platform a year ago, hundreds of sponsors have launched over a billion dollars of transactions to lenders through the platform. For more information on Lev's digital solutions, visit www.lev.co.

Lev is a digital platform for commercial real estate financing. The company uses AI to connect sponsors with the best-fit lenders for their deals and includes powerful automated workflows that transform the traditional financing process. Sponsors rely on Lev's platform to get the best possible terms for their deals and increase their certainty of execution. Lev was founded in 2019 and has raised over $100 million from investors like Parker89, Cross River Digital Ventures, NFX, StepStone Group, Canaan Partners, JLL Spark, Animo Ventures, and Ludlow Ventures.

CONTACT:

Alex Vlasto

[email protected]

SOURCE Lev