Lev Lending Launches to Vertically Integrate Commercial Real Estate Financing

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lev has launched Lev Lending , the world's first end-to-end digital lending platform for commercial real estate (CRE), to transform the industry's notoriously complex lending process into a surprisingly beautiful digital experience.

Lev Lending is the new direct lending arm of Lev, the CRE financing platform that originated nearly $1 billion in loans via its marketplace in 2021. Lev brings speed and transparency to CRE financing by streamlining the application process with automation and deal management tools for borrowers and brokers, along with powerful financing and closing technologies. Borrowers are automatically matched with the right lender through an intuitive interface.

Lev Lending utilizes Lev's proprietary AI tech and deep industry expertise to rewire the entire CRE financing process from quote to close. The platform will initially specialize in permanent, non-recourse loans on single-tenant net lease (NNN) properties. In its soft launch period, Lev Lending closed multiple million-dollar loans on retail properties such as Dollar General and KFC in as little as 30 days–or as much as 3x faster than traditional lenders.

"Over the last decade, most industries have been simplified by technology. Finally, these changes are coming to CRE lending," said Yaakov Zar, founder and CEO of Lev. "We're building a platform that not only makes life easier for current investors to get financing, but also simplifies the experience for the lender. It's a win-win for all industry players."

Lev's technology infrastructure allows the company to scale its business nationally and support all asset types. By automating manual tasks, it has changed the way originators, executors and brokers provide support to their clients. As a result of this differentiated experience, the company grew 10x in 2021–its second year in business.

"Our goal is to become the nexus of all CRE transactions. Today's commercial borrowers are demanding fast, digital experiences that mirror consumer processes. They want a Rocket Mortgage for their commercial properties. Whether you're a borrower using our marketplace for the best deal, or you're a natural fit for NNN via Lev Lending, we're here with a fast, beautifully-engineered lending experience," said Zar.

Lev is the commercial real estate financing platform offering fast, transparent access to capital from the world's leading financial institutions. Having closed $1 billion in CRE mortgages in 2021, Lev has grown 10x year-over-year thanks to its proprietary approach to CRE financing, including the industry's only API. Founded in 2019, Lev has raised $40 million from StepStone Group, First American Title, NFX, Canaan Partners, JLL Spark, Animo Ventures and Ludlow Ventures, among others. For more information, visit levcapital.com .

