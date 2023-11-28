BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reformed former Trump insider Lev Parnas is set to release his biographical memoir, Shadow Diplomacy: Lev Parnas and his Wild Ride from the Streets of Brooklyn to Trump's Inner Circle, offering readers an unprecedented insider's perspective into the murky world of international politics under the 45th president's covert direction. Pre-sales for the highly anticipated book commenced on Black Friday, November 24, 2023.

Lev Parnas Unveils Explosive Memoir, SHADOW DIPLOMACY, in Highly Anticipated Black Friday Book Launch

Shadow Diplomacy delves into Parnas's firsthand experiences, shedding light on the secret maneuvers and clandestine negotiations that shaped the global geopolitical landscape during his years of international travel to Ukraine, Turkey, Spain, Israel, Austria, and France, the UK, and Poland.

As a key figure with unique access to corridors of power who acted as a shadow presidential envoy, Parnas provides readers with a compelling narrative.

The book's timeline spans his involvement in critical diplomatic efforts, spanning from his conversation with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro alongside the president's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to his solo discussions with two Ukrainian presidents and his former political allegiance with an obscure Florida congressman who later became the state's controversial governor because of their friendship.

With an unlikely path into politics that led him to intersect with pivotal historical moments, Parnas offers an unfiltered account of the shadowy undercurrents that influence international relations. The memoir reveals untold stories, shedding light on the intricate dance between political figures, governments, and behind-the-scenes operators, including the story behind the facts that led to ex-President Donald Trump's first impeachment trial.

Shadow Diplomacy will impact political news because the House Republican caucus continues an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden—over his son, Hunter Biden—over events depicted in the book that prove his innocence.

In a statement, Lev Parnas remarked, "I'm thrilled to share my experiences with readers in Shadow Diplomacy. Never did I expect to land in the middle of our country's international affairs alongside America's mayor and a wealthy, powerful New York real estate developer who became President of the United States. Readers need to learn how Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani conducted underhanded dealings, then turned around and betrayed the very people they sent to do their dirty work."

Pre-sales for Shadow Diplomacy began on Black Friday, November 24, 2023, allowing readers to secure copies before the official release date. The book will be available through major retailers, online platforms, and independent bookstores.

About Lev Parnas:

Lev Parnas is a political actor and podcaster with a wealth of experience in American politics and international affairs. Known for his keen memory, a trove of relationships, and receipts, Parnas has become a trusted voice on matters of global significance. Shadow Diplomacy marks his latest contribution to the discourse on international relations.

