Lev Secures $41.5 Million in Cannabis CRE Financing Across the U.S., Breaking Down Barriers to Federal Loans in the Market

In a highly regulated industry full of red tape, Lev is leading the commercial cannabis boom, helping clients to close quickly with funding from federal institutions

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lev , the commercial real estate (CRE) financing platform, today announced the completion of over $40 million in cannabis CRE loans across five different sponsors, with an additional $50 million in the pipeline. Building on its mission of offering fast, secure and transparent financing, Lev works with serious investors to navigate complex hurdles at the federal and state levels to close cannabis deals 2x faster than traditional methods.

Thanks to its unique technological backbone and trusted relationship with federal lenders, Lev is able to secure competitive funding across a network of banks–an anomaly in the current lending environment for legal cannabis businesses, subsequently establishing an ongoing lending relationship where both the bank and investor benefit.

A portion of the deal locations include Sacramento, CA, Denver, CO, Tempe, AZ, and Lakeville, MA, including a loan of $16.8 million for the Massachusetts property. Lev also aided in the closing of one national portfolio with properties in Missouri, Arizona, and California, closing the deal at $15 million in proceeds. Spanning the U.S., each property type falls into the category of cultivation facility, commercial dispensary, or mixed-use retail property using non-recourse loans for funding.

According to Bryan McLaren, CEO of Zoned Properties, the real estate development firm that closed a debt financing deal on its Tempe, AZ property, "By working with Lev, we were able to close quickly and secure an initial debt facility of up to $4.5 million. Lev was able to help us secure deal terms above and beyond the vast majority of cannabis deal structures we've seen over the past decade. At Zoned Properties, we're focused on expanding our pipeline of properties within complex industries like legalized cannabis, and having expert capital partners is essential. It's been a fun challenge that's made possible by working with other forward-looking industry leaders like Lev."

"We've worked hard to build our relationships with federal banks at Lev and it's paying off," said Yaakov Zar, Founder and CEO of Lev. "The cannabis CRE market is notoriously tricky–different states have different regulations and closing a deal can be complicated. Intricate processes like this are where Lev's technology truly shines. We've reached the point where we've acted as consultants for federal banks considering entering the market, and I can only see our role in the industry continue to grow from here."

In addition to a speedy loan close, Lev has managed to offer optimal pricing and the lowest interest rates in the market with rates as low as 4.5%. As the landscape for legalized cannabis commercial real estate continues to shift, Lev is committed to working with premier borrowers and lenders to help them navigate complicated regulations and secure funding quickly.

About Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCQB: ZDPY)

Zoned Properties is a leading real estate development firm for emerging and highly regulated industries, including regulated cannabis. The company is redefining the approach to commercial real estate investment through its integrated growth services.

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Zoned Properties has developed a full spectrum of integrated growth services to support its real estate development model; the Company's Property Technology, Advisory Services, Commercial Brokerage, and Investment Portfolio collectively cross-pollinate within the model to drive project value associated with complex real estate projects. With national experience and a team of experts devoted to the emerging cannabis industry, Zoned Properties is addressing the specific needs of a modern market in highly regulated industries.

Zoned Properties is an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau, the U.S. Green Building Council, and the Forbes Real Estate Council. Zoned Properties does not grow, harvest, sell or distribute cannabis or any substances regulated under United States law such as the Controlled Substance Act of 1970, as amended (the "CSA"). Zoned Properties corporate headquarters are located at 8360 E. Raintree Dr., Suite 230, Scottsdale, Arizona. For more information, call 877-360-8839 or visit www.ZonedProperties.com.

About Lev

Lev is the digital commercial real estate financing platform offering fast, transparent access to capital from the world's leading financial institutions. Having closed $1.6 billion in CRE mortgages to date, Lev has grown 10x year-over-year thanks to its proprietary approach to CRE financing, including the industry's only API. Founded in 2019, Lev has raised over $200 million in funding from Parker89, Cross River Digital Ventures, NFX, StepStone Group, Canaan Partners, JLL Spark, Animo Ventures and Ludlow Ventures, among others. For more information, visit levcapital.com .

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Lev