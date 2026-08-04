LEVAIN BAKERY AND CRATE & BARREL BRING THE BELOVED BAKERY'S SIGNATURE STYLE HOME WITH AN EXCLUSIVE KITCHEN COLLABORATION

"One of our favorite ways to show our love is through baking. It's how we bring people together, whether that's behind the counter at Levain or around a kitchen table at home," said Pam Weekes and Connie McDonald, co-founders of Levain Bakery. "With Crate & Barrel, we got consumed with every detail, the tools and touches we rely on, and turned them into something home bakers will actually use and love. Our hope is simple: more flour on the counter, more cookies in the oven, and more crumbs on the plate."

"Partnering with Levain Bakery has been a (delicious) delight. They share our deep commitment to quality and product detail. By pairing Levain's playful perspective with our design expertise, we've created a collection of beautiful, functional pieces that help bring the joy of baking into home kitchens. We hope these pieces help families create new, sweet memories together," said Alicia Waters, President, Crate & Barrel and Crate & Kids.

The collection turns beloved details from Levain's bakeries into memorable keepsakes for gifting or at home. The ceramic Mini Crate is inspired by the berry box colanders that have long showcased fresh-baked cookies, while select textiles, tools and serveware are sprinkled with custom illustrations by longtime collaborator Libby VanderPloeg. The Cookie Glass puts a whimsical spin on Crate & Barrel's signature Icon glass, it is hand-blown with tiny chocolate chip cookies including a few with a playful bite taken out.

The Levain Bakery for Crate & Barrel collection is available beginning August 4, 2026, at Levain bakeries nationwide, select Crate & Barrel stores and online at www.levainbakery.com

ABOUT LEVAIN BAKERY

Pam Weekes and Connie McDonald founded Levain Bakery - pronounced luh.VEN - in 1995 as a small bread shop on the Upper West Side of New York City. After training for triathlons, the founders began baking six-ounce cookies with simple, high-quality ingredients as the ultimate post-race treat. Once they perfected the recipe, the cookie flew off the bakery shelves. Thirty years later, with 19 bakery locations and new bakeries set to open in Newport Beach, California, and Coconut Grove, Florida, Levain is often lauded as the home of the world's best cookie. For more information, visit www.levainbakery.com or follow @levainbakery.

ABOUT CRATE & BARREL HOLDINGS, INC.

Global specialty retailer Crate & Barrel Holdings Inc. curates inspiration for the modern home, connecting the creative work of artisans and designers to people and places around the world. Known for high-quality products, exclusive designs, and timeless style since 1962, Crate & Barrel Holdings Inc. includes lifestyle brands Crate & Barrel, CB2, Crate & Kids, and Hudson Grace. Today, the company is a member of the Otto Group and operates over 100 Crate & Barrel, CB2, and Hudson Grace stores throughout the U.S. and Canada, with franchise locations in nine countries. More than 200 million customers visit the Company's stores and websites each year. To learn more, visit www.crateandbarrel.com/about-us.

SOURCE Levain Bakery