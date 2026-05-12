Levain Bakery Brings Back Cookies à la Mode -- Bigger, Better, and Made for Summer

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Levain Bakery

May 12, 2026, 09:00 ET

New formats, rotating flavors, and collabs with beloved local ice cream makers bring more ways to cool down this summer

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Some things just belong together, like warm cookies and a cold scoop of ice cream on a hot summer day. This summer, Levain Bakery is going all in on that simple pleasure with an expanded lineup made for the season. Starting May 12th, cookies à la mode returns alongside new offerings like mini ice cream sandwiches and affogatos, bringing even more ways to enjoy Levain's iconic cookies alongside ice cream.

Bringing the lineup to life is Levain's ongoing collaboration with beloved local ice cream makers in each market, pairing its cookies with flavors that reflect the communities each bakery calls home. Each partner brings its own perspective and craft, with rotating flavors offered throughout the summer. Local partners include:

  • New York City & Wainscott: Caffè Panna, the beloved NYC scoop shop known for ultra-premium ingredients and inventive, ever-rotating flavors.
  • Philadelphia: Milk Jawn, a Philly-born craft ice cream brand blending nostalgic favorites with bold, award-winning twists made from fresh Pennsylvania dairy.
  • Washington, D.C. & Bethesda: Yala Greek Ice Cream, a Georgetown gem bringing authentic Greek ice cream traditions to life with heritage, heart, and deeply memorable flavors.
  • Chicago: Pretty Cool Ice Cream, a playful Chicago shop known for nostalgic, handmade novelties with a gourmet twist and a loyal local following.
  • Los Angeles: Sweet Rose Creamery, a beloved LA institution focused on from-scratch, seasonal ice cream made with the best local ingredients.
  • Boston: Honeycomb Creamery, a Cambridge favorite crafting small-batch ice cream from locally sourced milk with a rotating lineup of classic and creative flavors.

Together, these partnerships bring something special to each bakery, with flavors rotating throughout the summer and new combinations appearing along the way.

"Cookies and ice cream are the perfect combination, and this summer we're taking it to the next level!," said John Maguire, CEO of Levain Bakery. "We're rooted in every city we call home, and partnering with local ice cream makers is our way of celebrating that — bringing together the best of each community in every bite. More formats, more flavors, and a little taste of each city all summer long."

However you choose to order it, there's no wrong way to enjoy it. From classic to new, the lineup offers a few different takes on the pairing. Cookies à la mode pair a warm six-ounce cookie with a scoop of ice cream for the classic sweet-and-creamy combination, customizable with your cookie of choice. "Mini" ice cream sandwiches feature a smaller version of Levain's cookies filled with ice cream for an easy, handheld treat, while affogatos pair ice cream with freshly poured espresso for a simple, satisfying pick-me-up.

Levain's summer ice cream offerings will be available in all bakeries nationwide beginning May 12 for a limited time. For more details and to see what flavors your neighborhood bakery is scooping next, follow @levainbakery.

About Levain Bakery: Pam Weekes and Connie McDonald founded Levain Bakery in 1995 as a small bread shop on the Upper West Side of New York City. After training for triathlons, the founder duo started baking six-ounce cookies with simple, high-quality ingredients as the ultimate post-race treat. After finalizing the recipe, the cookie flew off the bakery shelves. Thirty years later with 19 current bakery locations, Levain is often lauded as the home of the world's best cookie, with new bakeries set to open later this year in Newport Beach, CA and Coconut Grove, FL. For more information on Levain Bakery, visit www.levainbakery.com or follow the brand on social media @levainbakery.

SOURCE Levain Bakery

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