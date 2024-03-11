Levain Bakery Launches New Seasonal Lemon Cookie

Just in Time for Spring, The Lemon Cookie is Now Available to Ship Nationwide and in all Levain Bakery Locations

NEW YORK, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Levain Bakery , a New York City institution renowned for its big, beloved cookies, introduces a new Lemon Cookie to its iconic lineup for a limited time now through mid-May. Staying true to their 29-year tradition of rich, indulgent treats made with high-quality ingredients, Levain's Lemon Cookie is bursting with bright flavor just in time for spring.

Limited Edition Lemon Cookie. Photo by Mark Weinberg

Founders Pam Weekes and Connie McDonald created the Lemon Cookie, generously sprinkled with sweet and mellow lemon chips – a delightful citrusy fusion, with just the right touch of sweetness. Whether it's to brighten up a sunny day or add a ray of light to a rainy spring afternoon, the Lemon Cookie is sure to evoke smiles and satisfy cravings, especially for the non-chocolate lovers.

"Our new Lemon Cookie is the perfect spring treat," said Pam & Connie, the founders of Levain Bakery. "Consider this an invitation to all non-chocolate lovers to taste our newest cookie creation, it's simply delicious and a must-try this season!"

The Lemon Cookie will also be available in a brand-new spring cookie assortment in 4, 8 and 12 packs that include Oatmeal Raisin, Chocolate Chip Walnut and Coconut Caramel cookies. All Levain Bakery cookies are baked fresh daily and available to ship nationwide via www.levainbakery.com. Experience Levain's Lemon Cookie for a limited time until mid-May.

With 13 bakeries located across New York, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Chicago, Bethesda and Boston, Levain will open its 14th bakery in New York's Flatiron District this spring.

ABOUT LEVAIN BAKERY

Pam Weekes and Connie McDonald founded Levain Bakery in 1995 as a small bread shop on the Upper West Side of New York City. After training for triathlons and keeping a robust fitness regimen, the founder duo started baking 6-ounce cookies with simple, high-quality ingredients as the ultimate post-race treat. After finalizing the recipe, they quietly offered the cookies for sale, and they flew out of the stores. Nearly 30 years later with 13 bakeries and plans to open more this year, Levain is often lauded as the home of the world's best cookie. For more information on Levain Bakery, visit www.levainbakery.com or follow the brand on social media @levainbakery.

