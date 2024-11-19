Levanta Secures $20 Million in Series A Funding Led by Volition Capital to Accelerate Creator-Driven Commerce

Levanta announced it closed a $20 million Series A funding round led by Volition Capital. Post this

With this new funding, Levanta will scale its business development team to support the growing demand from Amazon sellers, brands, and creators. The company will also invest heavily in product development to enhance user experience and drive even more dynamic, revenue-generating partnerships between sellers and creators. Levanta's goal is to create a seamless, high-impact marketplace ecosystem that powers growth for brands while meeting the needs of creators and publishers.

The Growing Opportunity in Creator-Driven Commerce

The affiliate marketing space is poised for substantial growth, projected to reach $12 billion globally by 2025, as more e-commerce brands turn to performance-based partnerships to drive incremental revenue.(1) Levanta's platform uniquely positions marketplace sellers to capture this growth by enabling direct partnerships with creators, one of the most trusted and high-impact channels for consumers today. This shift towards creator-driven commerce reflects changing consumer behaviors, with nearly half of all consumers making purchases based on influencer posts.(2)

As more brands seek to tap into the power of influencer marketing, Levanta is at the forefront of this transformation, offering sellers a scalable, performance-based solution to drive sales, expand into new markets, and build long-term partnerships with creators.

A Proven Leader in Marketplace Affiliate Marketing

Founded in 2023, Levanta has quickly gained traction as a trusted partner for Amazon sellers. With thousands of vetted creators and publishers, Levanta's platform is projected to generate $286 million in annualized gross merchandise value (GMV) for its sellers, based on its recent 30-day performance. Trusted by top-tier Amazon brands such as HexClad, Kitsch, MaryRuth, Caraway and MANSCAPED, Levanta has proven to deliver significant returns, especially during peak sales events like Amazon Prime Day. Levanta is expanding rapidly, already supporting five major Amazon markets—U.S., U.K., Canada, France, and Germany—and with plans to launch in Spain and Italy in early 2025.

"Levanta is perfectly positioned to capitalize on the massive growth opportunity in the affiliate marketing and creator-driven commerce space," said Larry Cheng, Managing Partner at Volition Capital. "The platform's strong traction with Amazon sellers, its innovative approach, and its ability to deliver results for brands make it a game-changer in the e-commerce ecosystem. We're excited to partner with Levanta's talented team as they accelerate their growth and further expand their platform capabilities."

A Proven Leadership Team with a Track Record of Success

Levanta's founding team brings extensive experience in the affiliate marketing and technology sectors. Co-founders Ian Brodie (CEO), Rob Schab (Chief Marketplace Officer), and Spencer McKenney (Chief Technology Officer) previously launched and scaled Grovia, an affiliate recruitment software and service provider. In May 2022, Grovia was acquired by Acceleration Partners, a global leader in affiliate marketing. Building on this success, they launched Levanta in March 2023, disrupting the retail media space by enabling Amazon sellers to increase sales through high-impact, direct affiliate partnerships and unlocking the full potential of this powerful marketing channel.

"This funding is a pivotal moment for Levanta. With the support of Volition Capital, we're primed to take our platform to the next level and offer even more value to marketplace sellers and creators," said Ian Brodie, Co-Founder and CEO of Levanta. "The affiliate marketing landscape is evolving rapidly, and we are committed to driving innovation and providing an ecosystem where brands, creators and influencers can collaborate in meaningful ways to grow their businesses and reach new audiences."

What the Investment Means for Levanta

Levanta will use the funding to:

Accelerate Team Growth and Market Reach: Expanding Levanta's business development team to support brands and creators, enabling deeper engagement across diverse verticals and strengthening the platform's market presence.





Expanding Levanta's business development team to support brands and creators, enabling deeper engagement across diverse verticals and strengthening the platform's market presence. Advance Platform Capabilities and User Experience: Investing in product development to elevate the seller and creator experience, enhance platform functionality, and create an even more dynamic, revenue-generating marketplace.





Investing in product development to elevate the seller and creator experience, enhance platform functionality, and create an even more dynamic, revenue-generating marketplace. Strengthen Market Leadership in Creator-Driven Commerce: Solidifying Levanta's role as the top platform for Amazon sellers, meeting the growing demand from retail brands expanding onto Amazon.

Levanta invites interested Amazon sellers, agencies, and creators to contact us or create a free account.

About Levanta

Levanta is a leading affiliate marketing platform designed to help Amazon sellers unlock growth through creator-driven commerce. By connecting sellers with a network of vetted creators, Levanta enables performance-based partnerships that drive revenue, increase customer acquisition, and build brand loyalty. Launched in 2023, Levanta has quickly become a go-to platform for sellers seeking to capitalize on the growing power of creators and influencers in digital commerce. Levanta's co-founders previously founded and sold Grovia Partners, a leading affiliate marketing technology-enabled services company, to Acceleration Partners in 2022.

For more information about Levanta, visit www.levanta.io.

About Volition Capital

Volition Capital is a Boston-based growth equity firm that principally invests in high-growth, founder-owned companies across the software, Internet, and consumer sectors. Founded in 2010, Volition has over $1.7 billion in assets under management and has invested in and/or provided sub-advisory advice to more than 50 companies in the United States and Canada. The firm selectively partners with founders to help them achieve their fullest aspirations for their businesses.

For more information about Volition Capital, visit www.volitioncapital.com.

(1) eMarketer, Affiliate Marketing, September 2024

(2) Sprout Social, The Influencer Marketing Report, April 2024

Media Contact

Richie Carreon

VP, Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Levanta