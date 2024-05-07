Levare International Limited announces management expansion

HOUSTON, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Levare International Limited a leading provider of oilfield services, is pleased to announce significant additions to its executive team, reinforcing our commitment to excellence and innovation in the industry.

After significant years of leadership, Irina Boeva, our Chief Operating Officer, has decided to step down from her role. We extend our sincerest gratitude to her for her invaluable contributions to our company's growth and success.

Levare International Limited names Kyle Chapman executive vice president – global operations. Levare International Limited names Ondrej Markovic executive vice president - manufacturing, procurement and logistics.

In light of this transition, we are delighted to welcome two highly accomplished individuals to our executive team:

Kyle Chapman, Executive Vice President – Global Operations: Kyle will assume this crucial role, overseeing our operational strategies and ensuring the highest standards of efficiency and performance across our operations. Kyle brings his expertise to this position and is poised to drive our operations to new heights.

Ondrej Markovic, Executive Vice President - Manufacturing, Procurement and Logistics: Additionally, we are excited to welcome Ondrej to the role of Executive Vice President of Manufacturing, Procurement and Logistics. With Ondrej's extensive experience, he will play a pivotal role in optimizing our manufacturing capabilities, streamlining procurement and logistics to deliver exceptional value to our clients.

These appointments mark a significant expansion of our leadership team, which already includes our EVP – Business Development & Technology, Chief Legal Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Technology Officer, and Director of Engineering. Together, this dynamic team will spearhead our efforts to deliver innovative solutions and unparalleled service to our clients and partners.

We express our deepest appreciation to Irina for her leadership and dedication throughout her tenure. We are confident that under the guidance of our new executives, Levare will continue to thrive and uphold its reputation as an industry leader.

Please join us in congratulating Irina Boeva on her remarkable career achievements and in welcoming Kyle Chapman and Ondrej Markovic to our executive team.

Merrill A. (Pete) Miller Jr.

About Levare International Limited:

Levare International Limited (Levare), headquartered in Dubai, UAE, is a market leader in artificial lift engineering, manufacturing, sales, and servicing of electric submersible pumps (ESP), permanent magnet motors (PMM) and horizontal pump systems (HPS). A pioneer in engineering innovation, Levare develops the most advanced technologies for energy-producing companies, taking care to focus on efficiency and environmental impact. Our electrically-driven technology, comprehensive service capabilities, and global expertise assists customers to produce more oil or transfer more surface fluids by the most cost-effective means. Levare has more than 1000+ employees, strategically located in two manufacturing centers, 10 manufacturing and repair centers, and four service centers. Visit www.levare.com to learn more.

