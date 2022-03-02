Levarté Travel Celebrates First Anniversary with Industry Awards

FRISCO, Texas, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DFW-based host agency, Levarté Travel, today celebrated its first anniversary with major achievements. Despite the challenging era of its founding, Levarté was recently awarded Elite Sapphire Status with ALG Vacations, and Delta Diamond Medallion Status with Delta Vacations. These significant milestones are just the beginning for the new agency.

"Levarté is the product of 40-plus years of industry expertise—we live and breathe travel, like our members," said founder and CEO, Lori Speers. "Our mission, lifting professionals up through a career in travel, powers us to think bigger. That starts with expanding our sponsorships, building up our extensive training programs, and providing more tools for our members of every level to succeed in their business."

In addition to the award statuses earlier this year, Levarté has been recognized as a Premier Agency Member by the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), making it one of only 30 host agencies out of 8,000 in North America to earn this distinction. With this membership, Levarté can offer exclusive benefits to its travel advisors, including customized training, access to member-only events, and reduced pricing on CLIA's Individual Agent Membership.

Levarté specializes in training both new advisors and supporting experienced travel business owners with higher education certifications, competitive membership benefits, and a community of passionate travel professionals. With three levels of memberships to choose from, Levarté travel advisors have a robust set of tools to help them start or continue their career.

Looking ahead to 2022, Levarté will focus on building its personalized business support for members, and offering additional marketing tools and training certifications to help members grow their travel advisor brands. "I'm so proud of our members' success and their dedication to making dreams come true for clients," said Speers. "I wake up every day excited about where we're headed."

Levarté Travel helps individuals who dream of turning their passion for travel into a successful career. Learn more and join Levarté Travel by visiting www.levartetravel.com .

About Levarté Travel

Levarté Travel provides resources for travel enthusiasts to turn their passion into a thriving business. Led by travel industry veteran and CEO, Lori Speers, Levarté Travel enables independent advisors to achieve financial freedom, explore the world through fun and unique experiences, and create unforgettable memories for clients.

Media Contact

Nicole Boyd

9722590298

[email protected]

SOURCE Levarté Travel