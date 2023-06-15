Levarté Travel Celebrates Top Sales Producers of 2022, Acknowledging Rising Stars in the Travel Industry

FRISCO, Texas, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levarté Travel, a leading host agency dedicated to lifting up professionals in travel, is delighted to recognize and celebrate its top 10 sales producers of 2022. As a company that places a strong emphasis on fostering an environment of growth and success, Levarté Travel takes great pride in acknowledging the outstanding achievements of its rising stars. The announcement was made at the agency's second annual retreat, hosted in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

Lori Speers, CEO and founder of Levarté Travel, expressed her admiration and gratitude for the accomplishments of the top advisors. Speers stated, "We are incredibly proud of our members who have thrived in the supportive environment that our agency has worked hard to create. Their passion, resourcefulness, knowledge and love of travel have earned them this achievement, and we look forward to seeing what they do in the future."

Levarté Travel's commitment to providing exceptional resources, forging partnerships with industry associations and suppliers and offering a supportive community have been pivotal in cultivating a culture of achievement. The agency believes in fostering an environment that empowers travel business owners to excel and reach new heights.

And as Levarté Travel continues to earn top accolades from respected industry partners, it remains committed to lifting up professionals and providing them with the tools they need to thrive. The agency looks forward to celebrating the achievements of its rising stars and supporting them as they continue to shape the future of the travel industry. To learn more about Levarté Travel, visit www.levartetravel.com.

Levarté Travel provides resources for travel enthusiasts to turn their passion into a thriving business. Led by travel industry veteran and CEO Lori Speers, Levarté Travel enables independent advisors to achieve financial freedom, explore the world through fun and unique experiences, and create unforgettable memories for clients.

