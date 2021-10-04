Levarté Travel Enhances Benefits for Travel Advisor Members

FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Levarté Travel announced new incentive programs to boost benefits for its exceptional travel advisors.

"We are dedicated to cultivating and retaining advisors that are entrepreneurial in spirit and experts in their field," Lori Speers, Founder and CEO of Levarté Travel said. "Travel is a business as well as a way of life, and we are constantly looking for talent that understands that vital dynamic. Our President's Club and Star Awards in addition to unique commission benefits were built with this mind - helping to further our advisors as they grow."

The President's Club and Star Awards are the latest programs that rewards advisors for their existing accomplishments in their field.

President's Club: We recognize that individuals who work in travel also innately love travel. Through this unique program, Levarté Travel is offering exclusive retreat experiences for top performing advisors. The President's Club is awarded to the top 10 advisors with the most sales during that fiscal year and is available to all members.

Star Awards: Exclusively for our most novice travel advisors, this two-tiered program is a great way to earn extra money while building business.

Rising Star Club: Awarded to the top 3 advisors with the most sales during that fiscal year.

Levarté Travel rewards its members for the great work they are already doing. An additional 5% commission will be given to experienced travel advisors who have their International Air Transport Association (IATA) card.

"We have programs for everyone, whether you are just starting out in the business or have been working in travel for years," Speers said. "Rewarding our talent is one of our top priorities and we look forward to building out more unique growth opportunities."

About Levarté Travel

Levarté Travel provides resources for travel enthusiasts to turn their passion into a thriving business. Led by travel industry veteran and CEO Lori Speers, Levarté Travel enables independent advisors to achieve financial freedom, explore the world through fun and unique experiences, and create unforgettable memories for clients. Levarté Travel offers those who want financial freedom the ability to travel the world while running their own business.

SOURCE Levarté Travel