Levee Medical Completes Oversubscribed $12M+ Financing to Support PMA as ARID II Trial Progresses

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levee Medical, a medical device innovator focused on improving outcomes for men undergoing prostate cancer surgery, today announced the close of an additional round of ﬁnancing totaling over $12 million, completed ahead of schedule and signiﬁcantly oversubscribed. The ﬁnancing further extends the company's runway and will directly support execution of the PMA process following completion of ARID II enrollment.

"We are grateful for the overwhelming investor support," said Adam Irving, CEO of Levee Medical. "The extended runway strengthens our position during the PMA process following ARID II enrollment. We are laser focused on meaningful results for patients and stakeholders."

Clinical progress in the ARID II pivotal trial continues in parallel with the company's regulatory execution. The Voro® Urologic Scaffold is currently being evaluated in ARID II, a multicenter, randomized study designed to further assess the safety and effectiveness of the device in men undergoing robotic-assisted radical prostatectomy.

"Yesterday we hosted ARID II principal investigator, Dr. Scott Eggener, Chair of Urology at UCLA, who is our 40th surgeon to participate," said Ahmed Ghazi, MD, Professor of Urology at Johns Hopkins and Director of the Surgical Learning and Innovation Center of Excellence. "Our goal is to mobilize leadership among clinical research sites, standardizing an evidence-based, effective and reproducible implant technique for the scaffold during the IDE trial."

"Stress urinary incontinence is one of the most feared outcomes after radical prostatectomy," stated Scott Cheney, MD. "I'm excited to help lead the ARID II study at Mayo Clinic, focused on minimizing early incontinence and accelerating recovery for our patients."

The company remains focused on disciplined execution of its clinical and regulatory milestones as it advances toward PMA submission.

About Levee Medical

Levee Medical is dedicated to advancing solutions that aim to reduce complications associated with surgical treatment for prostate cancer. The Voro® Urologic Scaffold is the ﬁrst product Levee Medical plans to bring to market. This device is limited to investigational use and is not approved for commercial use in the U.S. or in any country.

For more information, please visit www.leveemedical.com

SOURCE Levee Medical