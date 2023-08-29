LEVEL & CO. TO HOST FIRST EXHIBITION 'INTO ANOTHER WORLD'

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Level & Co. is pleased to announce the gallery's first exhibition Into Another World. The show, curated by Evan Beard, opens September 07 and runs through October 27, 2023. The exhibition will feature prominent works from Cecily Brown, Shara Hughes, Matthew Wong, Nicholas Party, and Dana Schutz. The gallery will host an opening event on the evening of Thursday, September 7th. All other viewings will be by appointment only.

'Into Another World' Marquee

Into Another World, takes us to realms heretofore unobserved but strangely recognizable. The works represent a new orientation towards formalist construction, brash color, gestural strokes and representational elements that have garnered international appeal, critical plaudits, and market dominance. While the five artists may not belong to a movement or school, their works all share a bold intensity and painterly sensibility that explores the line between abstraction and allegory. The works are not pretty or decorative. But they are inviting in a way that eschews today's moralistic impulses for the many and varied influences of the past. Apart from art's more recognized functions—educational, spiritual, political--Into Another World takes a somewhat different tack and focuses on painting's transportive ability; an art-as-release theme as antidote for today's anxieties.

The exhibition is the first ever gallery show of publicly owned works, marking a key development in art market history. The convergence of serious curation and public ownership is a new model.

Level & Co. is a secondary market gallery that specializes in Post-War and Contemporary art from abstract expressionism to neo-expressionism to 21st century masters. Led by Evan Beard and Private Sales Associate, Hannah Poss.

Through art historical scholarship and data-driven analytics, the gallery places collectively-owned artworks into private and institutional collections and works closely with advisors, galleries, and other trusted intermediaries.

Level & Co. is named for Andre Level, the creator of the world's first art fund in 1904.

Level & Co. is located at 30 East 74th Street on New York's Upper East Side.

