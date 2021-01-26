Level 10 Construction Completes cGMP Manufacturing Space for TriLink Biotechnologies, an Important Component Supplier of COVID-19 Vaccines and Diagnostics

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Level 10 Construction completes a cGMP space for TriLink Biotechnologies, which has fueled the development of COVID-19 diagnostic test kits and vaccines by providing high-quality and efficient delivery of mRNA, capping reagents, oligonucleotides, and NTPs.

This will be the second construction that Level 10 Construction has completed for TriLink Biotechnologies including GMP and non-GMP Manufacturing spaces, as well as an expanded shipping and receiving area.

"The Design and Construction teams worked side by side day and night overcoming several obstacles to deliver the facility ready for validation in a very short time frame. And because of this, we knocked this project out of the park by completing a cGMP space in 4-1/2 months to deliver an important component of the COVID vaccine. Thanks to all the project team members including McFarlane Architects among many others.

"I would also like to extend a special thank you to TriLink Biotechnologies for the opportunity to be part of this very important project," states Jerry Kirkland, Project Executive of Level 10 Construction.

Level 10 Construction worked directly with Christine Perez, Sr. Director, Project Management at TriLink BioTechnologies, part of Maravai LifeSciences, who adds, "Throughout the construction process, Level 10 stayed on schedule to meet the deadlines they promised. Level 10 worked very collaboratively keeping us informed through the entire process including budget review, critical timelines and long lead item material planning. It is important to mention that both critical projects were in support of COVID 19 efforts and had very aggressive timelines. Level 10 worked through essential business operations, supply chain constraints and all the while maintained a safe operating environment."

About TriLink BioTechnologies

TriLink BioTechnologies, part of Maravai LifeSciences, is a CDMO helping life science leaders and innovators overcome challenges in the synthesis and scale-up of nucleic acids, NTPs and mRNA capping analogs with scale-up expertise and unique mRNA production capabilities, including its proprietary CleanCap® mRNA capping technology. TriLink continues to expand its cGMP and general mRNA, oligonucleotide & plasmid manufacturing capacity at its new global headquarters to support therapeutic, vaccine and diagnostic customers.

About Level 10 Construction

Level 10 Construction is a full-service general contractor with offices throughout California, including Sunnyvale, San Francisco and San Diego. Level 10 has completed over 8.5 million square feet of tenant improvement space throughout California. Level 10 is focused on providing innovative facilities to the life science, corporate, healthcare, education, hospitality, and technology, as well as mixed-use residential markets. Level 10 offers a full range of services including preconstruction, design-build and integrated project delivery, self-performed concrete work, MEP and commissioning services, BIM services, green construction and Lean construction practices. Level 10's core mission is to build at the highest level, consistently providing excellent customer service while delivering quality projects on time and on budget. www.level10gc.com

