Level 10 Construction Tops Out K1, a 23-Story Mixed-Use High-Rise in Downtown San Diego

Building highlights include a two-story "Sky Lounge" on the 21st floor with built-in bar and outdoor seating, a hotel-style pool area with spa and fire pits on the fourth-floor podium level and adjoining two-level recreation center with lounge, demonstration kitchen and gym. The tower is designed to include 220 units, and seven levels of secure parking (three subterranean and four above ground) with a total of 317 automobile spaces, 12 motorcycle spaces, 19 EV Stalls and 46 bicycle spaces.

The Richman Group of California, headed by president Luke Daniels, has assembled a prestigious design team that includes architects DesignARC LA, Inc., Large Architecture, and Rob Wellington Quigley, FAIA, of San Diego (who designed the iconic San Diego Central Library) and landscape architect Spurlock Poirier of San Diego.

The Sliver, a secondary structure on the 38,846 square-foot property, adds a playful element to the Tower that features a vibrant restaurant and ample outdoor seating spaces as well as two exceptional mid-rise penthouses. The Sliver broke ground on May 17th and is currently underway. According to Daniels of the Richman Group, [the Tower and Sliver] should be "in the running as the most distinctive residences downtown."

Connecting K Street with upper 13th Street, K1 will open onto a new park, diagonally along 13th Street. The project includes an open space corridor with a bioswale fashioned into a series of contemporary water features and accompanied by seat walls and colorful water-wise plantings.

"Level 10 Construction is proud to have been selected by The Richman Group to be their General Contractor partner for this high-profile project. The Topping Out celebration is a builders' rite, traditionally held when the last beam or concrete deck pour is placed atop a structure during its construction. There's a tremendous amount of planning, coordination, commitment, and dedication that goes into achieving this important milestone. This was a true collaborative effort from the Owner, Design Consultants, General Contractor, and numerous Specialty Subcontractors. We are just as committed and dedicated today, as we have been from the start in seeing this project successfully and safely completed," Mike Conroy, Vice President of Operations at Level 10 Construction.

Level 10 Construction is a full-service general contractor with offices throughout California, including Sunnyvale, San Francisco and San Diego. Ranked as #60 Top Contractor in the U.S. by ENR for 2018, Level 10 is focused on providing innovative facilities to the corporate, healthcare, education, hospitality, technology and life science, as well as mixed-use residential markets. Level 10 offers a full range of services including preconstruction, design-build and integrated project delivery, self-performed concrete work, MEP and commissioning services, BIM services, green construction and Lean construction practices. Level 10's core mission is to build at the highest level, consistently providing excellent customer service while delivering quality projects on time and on budget. www.level10gc.com.

