Level 3 Design Group & JAC Construction Assist Downtown Women's Center

"This was a wonderful project to be a part of," said Alen Cooper, President of JAC Construction. "DWC does such a great job, and we are delighted to be contributing to such a worthy organization that is literally changing the lives of women every single day."

With just a few days to get the necessary supplies and equipment for the project, they reached out to their list of trusted vendors for support. Behr Paint, Rosa's Painting, C3, Sunstate Equipment, Bayshore Hospitality, DBO West, Shaw Contract LA, Divani Design, Valley Forge Fabrics, Julia Stokes, Diamond Interiors LA, and Momentum Textiles & Wall Coverings donated the carpet tiles, paint, scissor lift, power washing, fabrics and other supplies.

"Being in contribution to our community is what it's all about for us," said Jim Spitzig, President of Level 3. "I'm just so grateful for how quickly everyone jumped on board to help. We had a small window of time to get it all done, so it's a testament to who we are as a company and the amazing vendors that support us and our cause," he said.

The DWC, founded in 1978, is the only organization in Los Angeles whose sole focus is on improving the lives of women who are homeless or facing homelessness. The MADE by DWC brand launched in 2010, provides job skills and earned income for the women. It is currently comprised of 3 different businesses- the resale boutique, the home and gift collection and the café and gift boutique. For more information, visit www.downtownwomenscenter.org

Useful links:

Level 3 Design Group

www.level3designgroup.com

JAC Construction:

www.jacconstructionllc.com

Inquiries:

Nichet Smith

Marketing & Public Relations Director

nichet.smith@level3designgroup.com

213.955.5881

SOURCE Level 3 Design Group

Related Links

https://www.level3designgroup.com/

