Level 3 Design Group & JAC Construction Assist Downtown Women's Center

MADE by DWC Boutique Gets a Refresh in Time for its Relaunch
Dec 10, 2019, 08:59 ET
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Level 3 Design Group and JAC Construction volunteered their time at the Downtown Women's Center (DWC) last week to support the MADE by DWC clothing boutique in downtown Los Angeles. The companies completed design and painting services for the interior and exterior of the boutique in time for their relaunch reception which was held on December 6. The purpose of the event was to celebrate the holidays, encourage people to purchase MADE products and to showcase the new look of the boutique.
"This was a wonderful project to be a part of," said Alen Cooper, President of JAC Construction. "DWC does such a great job, and we are delighted to be contributing to such a worthy organization that is literally changing the lives of women every single day."
With just a few days to get the necessary supplies and equipment for the project, they reached out to their list of trusted vendors for support. Behr Paint, Rosa's Painting, C3, Sunstate Equipment, Bayshore Hospitality, DBO West, Shaw Contract LA, Divani Design, Valley Forge Fabrics, Julia Stokes, Diamond Interiors LA, and Momentum Textiles & Wall Coverings donated the carpet tiles, paint, scissor lift, power washing, fabrics and other supplies.
"Being in contribution to our community is what it's all about for us," said Jim Spitzig, President of Level 3. "I'm just so grateful for how quickly everyone jumped on board to help. We had a small window of time to get it all done, so it's a testament to who we are as a company and the amazing vendors that support us and our cause," he said.
The DWC, founded in 1978, is the only organization in Los Angeles whose sole focus is on improving the lives of women who are homeless or facing homelessness. The MADE by DWC brand launched in 2010, provides job skills and earned income for the women. It is currently comprised of 3 different businesses- the resale boutique, the home and gift collection and the café and gift boutique. For more information, visit www.downtownwomenscenter.org
