Level 3 Design Group and JAC Construction

"It's not just about the services we provide, but who we serve," said Jim Spitzig, president of Level 3 and founding member of JAC. "Our entire team is committed to providing a benefit to people, the planet and society; it's ingrained in our company vision and gives purpose to our work. Being socially mindful shows that you care about more than just profit, but about enhancing society as well," he said.

The specialty firms, based in Los Angeles and Temecula, California offer services in interior design, procurement, construction, FF&E installation and millwork primarily in the hospitality industry, but across other sectors as well. With over 25 years of experience in their respective fields, social responsibility is more than a trend; it's sewn into the fabric of each company's business model.

"An exciting job we're working on is a large organic farming project with a tribal community," said Alen Cooper, founding member of JAC. "The buildings being constructed around the farm are to be LEED certified and many of the materials used are environmentally friendly. The completed project will offer education on tribal culture, farming techniques, and sell farmed organic produce from the market building. We're preserving a 200-year-old history that is sacred to their native culture," he said. "These types of outcomes are great to be a part of."

In addition to their busy work schedules, both companies engage in select community service projects and charitable giving throughout the year. Recently, Spitzig founded the Patrick Cady Foundation (in honor of his late nephew Patrick), a nonprofit that locates and secures treatment, housing and vocational programs for young adults who are struggling with drug and alcohol dependency or homelessness.

Useful Links:

L3DG Mini Portfolio:

https://level-3-design-group-2.foleon.com/level-3-design-group/miniportfolio/home-page/

JAC Construction:

www.jacconstructionllc.com

Patrick Cady Foundation:

www.patrickcadyfoundation.org

Participation Age Company Information:

https://www.cranksetgroup.com/participation-age-companies/

Inquiries:

Nichet Smith

Principal, Marketing and Public Relations

Nichet.smith@level3designgroup.com

SOURCE Level 3 Design Group

