Level 3 Design Group and JAC Construction
Participation Age Companies Serving their Communities to Create a Better Future
Sep 10, 2019, 06:05 ET
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sister companies Level 3 Design Group and JAC Construction are committed to making a difference in the communities where they work and live. These socially conscious, participation age firms are rooted in the high values of corporate social responsibility (CSR), and feel that giving back is not only important, but essential to their continued success. Not because it may seem impressive, but because it's ethically the right thing to do. Their commitment to social good is also the reason their retention rates remain high; people love working with and for companies that practice good corporate citizenship.
"It's not just about the services we provide, but who we serve," said Jim Spitzig, president of Level 3 and founding member of JAC. "Our entire team is committed to providing a benefit to people, the planet and society; it's ingrained in our company vision and gives purpose to our work. Being socially mindful shows that you care about more than just profit, but about enhancing society as well," he said.
The specialty firms, based in Los Angeles and Temecula, California offer services in interior design, procurement, construction, FF&E installation and millwork primarily in the hospitality industry, but across other sectors as well. With over 25 years of experience in their respective fields, social responsibility is more than a trend; it's sewn into the fabric of each company's business model.
"An exciting job we're working on is a large organic farming project with a tribal community," said Alen Cooper, founding member of JAC. "The buildings being constructed around the farm are to be LEED certified and many of the materials used are environmentally friendly. The completed project will offer education on tribal culture, farming techniques, and sell farmed organic produce from the market building. We're preserving a 200-year-old history that is sacred to their native culture," he said. "These types of outcomes are great to be a part of."
In addition to their busy work schedules, both companies engage in select community service projects and charitable giving throughout the year. Recently, Spitzig founded the Patrick Cady Foundation (in honor of his late nephew Patrick), a nonprofit that locates and secures treatment, housing and vocational programs for young adults who are struggling with drug and alcohol dependency or homelessness.
Useful Links:
L3DG Mini Portfolio:
https://level-3-design-group-2.foleon.com/level-3-design-group/miniportfolio/home-page/
JAC Construction:
www.jacconstructionllc.com
Patrick Cady Foundation:
www.patrickcadyfoundation.org
Participation Age Company Information:
https://www.cranksetgroup.com/participation-age-companies/
Inquiries:
Nichet Smith
Principal, Marketing and Public Relations
Nichet.smith@level3designgroup.com
SOURCE Level 3 Design Group
