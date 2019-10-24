Level 3 Design Group Awarded with Marriott's Renovation of the Year

"One of our company's core values is excellence, so this acknowledgment is a perfect representation of that, said Jim Spitzig, president of Level 3. "We are thankful to the ownership (Boone Services) for the opportunity, and appreciate the collaborative working relationships between our team, Brighton Management and Verse LA. This project is a demonstration of our passion, expertise and commitment to our work," he said.

The prestigious award exemplifies the vision and talent of the interior design team (led by Eduardo Renteria) to illustrate Marriott's message of "providing sophisticated spaces and experiences" through stunning architectural and design elements.

"This project was challenging; it took 5 years to complete. I'm pleased we were able to create a custom design that stayed true to the rich culture of Ventura Beach and aligns with the new design direction of Marriott International. That's the silver lining," said Eduardo Renteria, senior designer for Level 3.

Level 3 Design Group, listed as one of the top hospitality design and FF&E purchasing firms of 2019 by Hotel Management Magazine, was founded in 1995 and earned its national reputation as a leader in hospitality interior design by providing sophisticated, elegant design solutions with unparalleled customer service experiences.

