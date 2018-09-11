Level 3 Design Group Completes Full Renovation of Renaissance Newport Beach
30 Million Dollar Project Brings Contemporary Elegance, Sophistication
09:05 ET
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The legendary Duke Hotel has now been transformed into the stylish and sophisticated Renaissance Newport Beach. Level 3 Design Group (L3DG) recently completed the FF&E purchasing for the 444 guest rooms, banquet space, lobby, restaurant and other public spaces throughout the property.
"The Renaissance brand caters to affluent lifestyle travelers and locals as well," said Jim Spitzig, President of L3DG. "Our procurement team made sure to deliver the upscale, superior quality feel desired by the client," he said.
Conveniently located near the John Wayne Airport, the 10-story hotel is full of plush amenities including valet parking, a rooftop swimming pool, an outdoor patio area complete with a waterfall and fireplace, top of the line meeting space, 24-hour fitness center, basketball and tennis courts and of course, Wi-Fi.
"We've added a lot of interesting, contemporary elements that are atypical for a business hotel," said Michelle Wilson, L3DG Project Manager. "The property has natural woods and sea colors, which, combined with our enhancements gives it a beautifully fresh, comfortable vibe that speaks to the area. Our supplier partners worked seamlessly with a very assertive timeline and budget to realize the vision of our client. It was a real treat to work on this property."
Level 3 Design Group, recognized as one of the top interior design and FF&E procurement firms of 2018 by Hotel Management Magazine, was founded in 1995 and earned its national reputation as a leader in hospitality interior design by providing sophisticated, elegant design solutions with unparalleled customer service experiences.
For more information about Level 3 Design Group visit, www.level3designgroup.com
Inquiries:
Nichet Smith
Director of Marketing & Public Relations
nichet.smith@level3designgroup.com
SOURCE Level 3 Design Group
Share this article