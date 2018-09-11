Level 3 Design Group Completes Full Renovation of Renaissance Newport Beach

Conveniently located near the John Wayne Airport, the 10-story hotel is full of plush amenities including valet parking, a rooftop swimming pool, an outdoor patio area complete with a waterfall and fireplace, top of the line meeting space, 24-hour fitness center, basketball and tennis courts and of course, Wi-Fi.

"We've added a lot of interesting, contemporary elements that are atypical for a business hotel," said Michelle Wilson, L3DG Project Manager. "The property has natural woods and sea colors, which, combined with our enhancements gives it a beautifully fresh, comfortable vibe that speaks to the area. Our supplier partners worked seamlessly with a very assertive timeline and budget to realize the vision of our client. It was a real treat to work on this property."

Level 3 Design Group, recognized as one of the top interior design and FF&E procurement firms of 2018 by Hotel Management Magazine, was founded in 1995 and earned its national reputation as a leader in hospitality interior design by providing sophisticated, elegant design solutions with unparalleled customer service experiences.

For more information about Level 3 Design Group visit, www.level3designgroup.com

Inquiries:

Nichet Smith

Director of Marketing & Public Relations

nichet.smith@level3designgroup.com

SOURCE Level 3 Design Group

Related Links

http://www.level3designgroup.com

