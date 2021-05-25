Level 3 Design Group Completes Hampton Inn & Homewood Suites in Silver Spring, MD

Suited for every type of guest, the hotel is situated in downtown Silver Spring, a bustling city full of wonderful charms and attractions where guests have the choice of an extended stay or standard hotel room type - all in one location. It's a perfect match for business professionals, tourists, family vacations or residents just needing a staycay.

"Dual brand hotels are all about giving options," said Jim Spitzig, President of Level 3. "These types of hotels are becoming more and more prevalent, and beautiful cities like Silver Spring will reap all the benefits. It's a great alternative for those who don't want the busyness of Washington, DC during their stay, but are still a stone's throw away from it," he said.

The expansive, yearlong project was led by Level 3's Senior Designer Lindsay Clarke, and Michelle Wilson, Director of Purchasing.

Level 3 Design Group, recognized nationally as a Top 10 hospitality design and purchasing firm and winner of the 2019 Renovation of the Year award by Marriott International, offers services in design, purchasing, construction, FF&E installation and millwork in partnership with its sister company, JAC Construction. For more information, contact 213.955.5881.

