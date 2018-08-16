Level 3 Design Group Completes Multi-Million Dollar Procurement for Denver Renaissance Hotel

DENVER, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Level 3 Design Group (L3DG) recently completed all of the purchasing for the total remodel of the Renaissance Stapleton hotel in Denver. The project, which started in 2017, involved the renovation of over 41,000 square feet of common and meeting spaces and 400 guest rooms.

"We love being a part of expansive projects like this," said Jim Spitzig, President of L3DG. "When dealing with a large amount of space such as this, it is important that all of the purchasing elements, from tables and chairs to bedding and lamps, seamlessly flow throughout the entire hotel. Our goal was to create a warm, inviting, comfortable yet sleek guest experience. I believe our team did a tremendous job in capturing that vision," he said.