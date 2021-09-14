Level 3 Design Group Custom Designs New Doubletree

"We are managing every aspect and detail of this project from construction, design, FF&E purchasing, plus millwork and installation, so literally all hands are on deck," said Jim Spitzig, President of Level 3 Design Group. "It's exciting because it's a great opportunity for the city of Palmdale. New hotel, new jobs, new guests, and I hope a great boost to their economy. We're looking forward to a big reveal before the end of the year."

In typical Level 3 style, no design stone has been left unturned. The 134-room hotel (custom designed by Eduardo Renteria) will have more of a metropolitan upscale flair than the traditional Doubletree brand standard. Hundreds of unique items have been procured to accentuate the classy, chic, and elegant design of the property.

In addition to the customary inclusions of a pool, fitness center, free Wi-Fi and meeting rooms, the hotel will have a special connectivity area for the traveling executive. The public space and bar area are perfect for bleisure (business/leisure) activities or relaxation in general.

Level 3 Design Group is recognized nationally as a Top 10 hospitality design and purchasing firm and won the 2019 Renovation of the Year award by Marriott International. The firm has expanded internationally as well, completing projects in the Caribbean. For more information, contact Level 3 at 213.955.5881.

