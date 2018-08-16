Level 3 Design Group Expands Portfolio to Include Modular Hotels

"We are extremely pleased with these projects," said Jim Spitzig, President of L3DG. "Although modular construction isn't a new concept and has been used in the U.S. for years, it is becoming a fast-growing trend in the hospitality market because they are extremely time and cost efficient, which adds tremendous value," he said.

Modular hotels consist of prefabricated rooms that are manufactured off site, then shipped and assembled on location. Modular processes are one of a kind as they can save months of construction time compared to traditional methods and they help reduce the carbon footprint on the environment.

The Marriott Courtyard and TownePlace Suites is the very first hotel in downtown Hawthorne. It is also the first and largest dual-branded modular hotel for the Marriott chain. The five-story hotel will host 354 guest rooms plus meeting spaces, a restaurant and pool.

The Hilton Garden Inn will be 5 stories high with 150 guest rooms, small meeting spaces, a gym, and ample parking. It is being constructed where the original Calvelli building (now being demolished) was built in 1971 and is less than 2 miles away from the San Jose Mineta International Airport.

Level 3 Design Group, recently acknowledged as one of the top hospitality design and purchasing firms of 2018 by Hotel Management Magazine, was founded in 1995 and earned its national reputation as a leader in hospitality interior design by providing sophisticated, elegant design solutions with unparalleled customer service experiences.

