Level 3 Design Group Renovates Largest Hotel in Bakersfield
Doubletree by Hilton in Final Phase
Nov 19, 2019, 10:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Renovations are in the final stage for the largest hotel in Bakersfield, CA, the Doubletree. Originally built in 1983, the hotel is getting a complete overhaul of its 262 guest rooms, meeting spaces and common areas including the café and lounge. The project will be complete the first quarter of 2020.
Bakersfield, historically known for its oil and agriculture industries, grew more in population than the entire state of California over the past year, and has one of the fastest job growth rates in the nation.
"Thanks to the substantial inflow of millennials, tourism, and new businesses like Amazon, the hotel industry is booming in Bakersfield," says Jim Spitzig, President of Level 3. "This renovation is perfect timing in preparing for the future. Current trends estimate the economy will continue to grow; that's exciting because the community at large will benefit," he said.
Other highlights of the property include landscaped gardens, an outdoor pool, fitness center, upgraded WIFI, and of course the renowned fresh baked chocolate chip cookies upon check in.
Level 3 Design Group, recognized nationally as a Top 10 hospitality design and purchasing firm and winner of the 2019 Renovation of the Year award by Marriott International, offers services in design, purchasing, construction, FF&E installation and millwork in partnership with its sister company, JAC Construction.
