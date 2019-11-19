Level 3 Design Group Renovates Largest Hotel in Bakersfield

"Thanks to the substantial inflow of millennials, tourism, and new businesses like Amazon, the hotel industry is booming in Bakersfield," says Jim Spitzig, President of Level 3. "This renovation is perfect timing in preparing for the future. Current trends estimate the economy will continue to grow; that's exciting because the community at large will benefit," he said.

Other highlights of the property include landscaped gardens, an outdoor pool, fitness center, upgraded WIFI, and of course the renowned fresh baked chocolate chip cookies upon check in.

Level 3 Design Group, recognized nationally as a Top 10 hospitality design and purchasing firm and winner of the 2019 Renovation of the Year award by Marriott International, offers services in design, purchasing, construction, FF&E installation and millwork in partnership with its sister company, JAC Construction.

