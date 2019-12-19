Level 3 Design Group: Year in Review

"When I started this company nearly 25 years ago, of course I wanted us to do well, but the larger vision was about making a positive impact in our communities because of our success," said Spitzig, "It's embedded in our company culture, and I believe our achievements thus far are a direct result of that vision."

Some of their community service efforts include the remodel of the Downtown Women's Center resale boutique in Los Angeles, gifting money to several nonprofits and celebrating the first grant recipient to complete a drug treatment program funded by Spitzig's nonprofit, the Patrick Cady Foundation (www.patrickcadyfoundation.org).

Always apprised of current trends, Level 3 added modular hotels to their portfolio, with the most recent being the design and purchasing of the Hilton Garden Inn in San Jose, CA. "Studies show that modular hotels are more cost effective to build than standard brick and mortar hotels," said Spitzig. "The production time is significantly reduced, as is the carbon footprint. It's a benefit for the developer, and the environment."

With 2019 being such a stellar year, projections for 2020 look even better. "Everything we do stems from the blueprint that Jim instilled from day one – our company core values, being in contribution, and our relationships," said Colleen Ibanez, Chief Financial Officer at Level 3. "The opportunities ahead will be a direct result of that viewpoint," she said.

Having a solid dossier of completed hotels throughout the nation and a multitude of projects already on the boards, the sky is the limit for a brand that is clearly positioning itself as a premier authority in the alluring industry of hospitality and making a difference along the way.

Useful links:

Level 3 Design Group Website:

www.level3designgroup.com

JAC Construction:

www.jacconstructionllc.com

Boutique Design Portfolio:

http://level-3-design-group-2.foleon.com/level-3-design-group/customboutique-hotels/

Design Portfolio:

https://level-3-design-group-2.foleon.com/level-3-design-group/design-portfolio-2019/cover/

Inquiries:

Nichet Smith

Director, Marketing & Public Relations

nichet.smith@level3designgroup.com

SOURCE Level 3 Design Group

Related Links

http://www.level3designgroup.com

