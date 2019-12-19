Level 3 Design Group: Year in Review
The Quiet Giant of the Hospitality Design Industry has Stellar Year
Dec 19, 2019, 16:30 ET
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 2019 has been an outstanding year for Level 3 Design Group. Aside from being named one of the top design and purchasing firms by Hotel Management Magazine and being awarded 2019 Renovation of the Year by Marriott International, they (along with their sister company JAC Construction) also volunteered their time giving back to the community. Jim Spitzig, the Founder of Level 3 is humbled, yet proud of all of their accomplishments this year.
"When I started this company nearly 25 years ago, of course I wanted us to do well, but the larger vision was about making a positive impact in our communities because of our success," said Spitzig, "It's embedded in our company culture, and I believe our achievements thus far are a direct result of that vision."
Some of their community service efforts include the remodel of the Downtown Women's Center resale boutique in Los Angeles, gifting money to several nonprofits and celebrating the first grant recipient to complete a drug treatment program funded by Spitzig's nonprofit, the Patrick Cady Foundation (www.patrickcadyfoundation.org).
Always apprised of current trends, Level 3 added modular hotels to their portfolio, with the most recent being the design and purchasing of the Hilton Garden Inn in San Jose, CA. "Studies show that modular hotels are more cost effective to build than standard brick and mortar hotels," said Spitzig. "The production time is significantly reduced, as is the carbon footprint. It's a benefit for the developer, and the environment."
With 2019 being such a stellar year, projections for 2020 look even better. "Everything we do stems from the blueprint that Jim instilled from day one – our company core values, being in contribution, and our relationships," said Colleen Ibanez, Chief Financial Officer at Level 3. "The opportunities ahead will be a direct result of that viewpoint," she said.
Having a solid dossier of completed hotels throughout the nation and a multitude of projects already on the boards, the sky is the limit for a brand that is clearly positioning itself as a premier authority in the alluring industry of hospitality and making a difference along the way.
Useful links:
Level 3 Design Group Website:
www.level3designgroup.com
JAC Construction:
www.jacconstructionllc.com
Boutique Design Portfolio:
http://level-3-design-group-2.foleon.com/level-3-design-group/customboutique-hotels/
Design Portfolio:
https://level-3-design-group-2.foleon.com/level-3-design-group/design-portfolio-2019/cover/
Inquiries:
Nichet Smith
Director, Marketing & Public Relations
nichet.smith@level3designgroup.com
SOURCE Level 3 Design Group
Share this article