LEVEL-5 Celebrates 20 Years Of Excellence

"For the past 20 years, LEVEL-5 has provided a strong commitment to maintaining its position on the content frontier where the newest technologies and great entertainment intersect," said Yukari Hayakawa, LEVEL-5 abby Chief Operation Officer. "We continue to have an overwhelming positive response when we release new opportunities as the market in North America is hungry for video games and anime as new forms of entertainment for the broader masses."

The company's tentpole franchises are available (or soon to be available) via multiple touch points, from animation to toys to games, include:

YO-KAI WATCH™ is the mega-hit animated comedy and Nintendo 3DS video game series created in 2013, which continues to be a successful staple of LEVEL-5's cross-media franchises. With the use of his Yo-kai Watch, Nate Adams , an average boy, meets an assortment of mischievous Yo-kai who he discovers are invisible to humans and seem to be the cause of, and solution to, all of life's problems. Blazion is a hot-blooded Yo-kai that fills folks with fiery enthusiasm, Cheeksqueak is responsible for uncontrollable farting in front of public, and Fidgephant makes anyone need to urgently use the bathroom, just to name a few. The series debuted in 2015 in North America , with new episodes airing on DisneyXD and Netflix for the past two seasons. The Yo-Kai Watch videogames have been published by Nintendo.

About LEVEL-5 Inc.

LEVEL-5 Inc. plans, creates, and markets video game software and produces mega-hit IPs targeting kids around the world. The company specializes in cross-media strategies and oversees corresponding counterparts (anime, toys, manga, etc.) for its titles. The company's flagship LAYTON™ series has sold more than 17 million units worldwide, The Ni no Kuni™ series, featuring animations created the Academy Award-winning Studio Ghibli, has sold more than 2.3 million units worldwide and has received numerous prominent game awards. LEVEL-5's cross-media titles include INAZUMA ELEVEN™, Little Battlers eXperience, and YO-KAI WATCH™ – which has sold over 13 million units worldwide. All forms of YO-KAI WATCH™ merchandise, including toys and games, are universally popular among people of all ages. While maintaining its foundation as a game company, LEVEL-5 Inc. continues to actively explore collaborations with other media as it strives to flourish as a world-class entertainment brand. To learn more, please visit http://level5abby.com.

