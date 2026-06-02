Level 6 Acquires Majority Stake in AI Automation Firm Aprendio, Expanding Enterprise Technology Capabilities

Strategic investment pairs a pioneer in channel incentive solutions with an advanced AI technology integrator.

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Level 6 Marketing, LLC, a provider of purpose-built incentive technology and payment solutions, today announced it has acquired a majority ownership stake in Aprendio, LLC, a Kansas-based AI automation firm that designs and implements custom AI systems to streamline operations.

Aprendio

Since 2005, Level 6 has incentivized more than $6 billion in client products and generated more than $1 billion in incremental client revenue. The company delivers channel incentive technology, consumer rebate platforms, and employee rewards programs for major manufacturers across industries including automotive, HVAC, technology, furniture, and healthcare.

Existing Level 6 client programs and day-to-day operations will continue uninterrupted. The investment provides clients the option to engage Aprendio's AI automation capabilities to remove operational bottlenecks.

"We've spent more than 20 years building the technology, infrastructure, and client relationships that help businesses perform at a higher level," said Ben Wieder, Founder and CEO of Level 6. "Aprendio is a natural extension of that mission. This investment adds practical AI automation expertise to our enterprise technology capabilities while creating a strong new growth path for both companies."

The alignment between Level 6 and Aprendio goes beyond strategy; it is rooted in a shared philosophy that unique client needs demand purpose-built solutions. Just as Level 6 has always designed customized incentive platforms tailored to each organization's specific goals, Aprendio brings that same bespoke methodology to AI. By engineering automation systems from the ground up rather than relying on generic, off-the-shelf tools, both companies ensure their technology adapts to the client.

Aprendio will operate as an independent subsidiary brand with its own leadership, client base, and go-to-market strategy. The firm uses a multi-LLM orchestration approach to build flexible AI solutions tailored to each client's workflows rather than relying on a single model or platform. Recent work includes automating more than 400 monthly hours for a medical billing company and increasing output by 300% for a content development firm.

"This partnership allows us to bring our enterprise-grade automation solutions to the market at a much broader scale," said Michael Kocher, Founder and CEO of Aprendio. "With Level 6's software engineering depth and proven B2B experience behind us, we can deliver custom AI systems faster and with greater confidence."

Aprendio provides automation audits, workflow development, bespoke AI software solutions, and fractional Chief AI Officer (CAIO) services for organizations needing executive-level AI strategy oversight. Level 6 and Aprendio will maintain separate operations while leveraging shared resources.

About Level 6 Marketing, LLC

Level 6 Marketing, LLC is a provider of custom channel incentive, consumer rebate, and employee reward programs. Learn more at level6.com.

About Aprendio, LLC

Aprendio LLC is a Kansas-based AI technology firm that designs and implements custom AI automation systems to deliver measurable efficiency gains. Learn more at aprendio.ai.

Contact: Claudine Raschi, Level 6 Marketing

727-210-6600 ext. 103, [email protected]

SOURCE Level 6