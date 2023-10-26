LEVEL 6 Cyber Named Winner of the Coveted Top InfoSec Innovator Awards for 2023

LEVEL 6 Cyber Named "Most Innovative in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning" IN 11th Cyber Defense Magazine's Annual InfoSec Awards during CyberDefenseCon 2023

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LEVEL 6 is proud to announce we have been named the winner for the following award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine:

"Most Innovative in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning"

"We're thrilled to be a member on this coveted group of winners in the 11th year of Cyber Defense Awards, during CyberDefenseCon 2023, where the Top Global CISOs exclusively gather by invitation only. We knew the competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn't be more pleased," said Kevin Jackson of LEVEL 6.

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. LEVEL 6 Cybersecurity is worthy of being named a winner in these coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment," said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

The full list of the Top InfoSec Innovators for 2023 is found here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2023/

About LEVEL 6 Cybersecurity

Level 6 Cybersecurity is the global leader in cybersecurity strategy analytic tools. Our flagship product, the Level 6 Infosec Strategy Network (LISN), is a revolutionary AI and data analytics capability that leverages real-world data to calculate ROI-based cybersecurity strategy guidance for organizations of any size, in any industry, around the world.

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 11th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Top Global CISOs for 2023, on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these and other prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Lindsey Polley de Lopez of VentureScope, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber, Dino Boukouris of MomentumCyber and with much appreciation to emeritus judges Robert Herjavec of Cyderes, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG and David DeWalt of NightDragon. Top InfoSec Innovators for 2023 is found here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2023/ and download The Black Unicorn Report for 2023: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/the-black-unicorn-report-for-2023/ and Top Global CISOs Winners for 2023, here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-global-cisos-winners-for-2023/.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and Cyber Defense Conferences. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

For Media Inquiries:

Katelyn Emter

(513) 270-0150

[email protected]

CDM Media Inquiries:

Contact: Irene Noser, Marketing Executive Email: [email protected] Toll Free (USA): 1-833-844-9468 International: 1-646-586-9545 Website: www.cyberdefensemagazine.com

SOURCE LEVEL 6 Cyber Security