Level 6 Cybersecurity Joins the Retail and Hospitality ISAC

CINCINNATI, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LEVEL 6 CYBERSECURITY today announced that it has joined The Retail & Hospitality Information Sharing and Analysis Center (RH-ISAC) as an Associate Member, a partnership that will enable Level 6 to help improve cybersecurity strategy and cyber ROI for the retail and hospitality industries.

Level 6 Cybersecurity uses the power of AI and globally sourced data analytics to calculate ROI-based cybersecurity strategy guidance for organizations of any size, in any industry, around the world. The Level 6 Infosec Strategy Network, known as LISN, hosts an analytic tool suite covering cyber program effectiveness scoring with industry benchmarks, analytic cyber strategy guidance, dynamic strategy modeling, and strategic threat mapping for cyber decision makers. CEO and Founder of Level 6 Cybersecurity, Kevin E. Jackson, is excited to be joining the RH-ISAC as an Associate Member. Level 6 Cybersecurity's flagship product is a revolutionary AI and data analytics capability that leverages real-world data to calculate ROI-based cybersecurity strategy guidance for organizations.

Level 6 Cybersecurity is a minority owned startup hard at work building the world's first ROI-driven analytic tool suite for cybersecurity strategy, called LISN. LISN uses the power of artificial intelligence to analyze what statistically works and fails in cybersecurity, giving cybersecurity decision makers actionable guidance on what security strategies to employ for maximum organizational benefit. Level 6 joined the RH-ISAC to help the retail and hospitality industries address a world-wide problem of rampant cyber threats by removing the barriers of siloed information and providing calculated cyber strategies to improve ROI.

The RH-ISAC is a leading non-profit organization that serves as a trusted community for sharing timely and actionable cyber threat intelligence, best practices, and incident response guidance for the retail and hospitality industries.

As an associate member, Level 6 Cybersecurity will collaborate with RH-ISAC to showcase security solutions to some of the world's biggest consumer brands, including leading retailers, hotels, restaurants, gaming casinos, consumer products, and travel companies.

"We are overjoyed to be included among the ranks of RH-ISAC's Associate Members. The RH-ISAC's mission to improve cybersecurity across the retail, hospitality, and travel industries aligns perfectly with Level 6 Cybersecurity's vision to revolutionize cybersecurity strategy via AI and data analytics," said Kevin Jackson, CEO of Level 6 Cybersecurity.

"RH-ISAC is excited to have Level 6 Cybersecurity as an Associate Member, and we look forward to working with them to enhance the security in the retail and hospitality industries," said Suzie Squier, president of RH-ISAC.

About Level 6 Cybersecurity

Level 6 Cybersecurity is the global leader in cybersecurity strategy analytic tools. Our flagship product, the Level 6 Infosec Strategy Network (LISN), is a revolutionary AI and data analytics capability that leverages real-world data to calculate ROI-based cybersecurity strategy guidance for organizations of any size, in any industry, around the world.

About RH-ISAC

The Retail & Hospitality Information Sharing and Analysis Center (RH-ISAC) is the trusted community for sharing sector-specific cybersecurity information and intelligence. The RH-ISAC connects information security teams at the strategic, operational, and tactical levels to work together on issues and challenges, to share practices and insights, and to benchmark among each other – all with the goal of building better security for the retail, hospitality, and travel industries through collaboration. RH-ISAC serves all retail, hospitality, and travel companies, including retailers, restaurants, hotels, gaming casinos, food retailers, consumer products, and other consumer-facing companies. For more information, visit www.rhisac.org.

