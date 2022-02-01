Level Access Announces Expansion of Access Advisor Unlimited, Their Leading Accessibility Service Product

VIENNA, Va., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Level Access, the leader in digital accessibility solutions, today announced expansion of Access Advisor, their existing service product that delivers expert support to organizations to meet their accessibility needs, to include Unlimited Packages at both the teams and enterprise level. The enhanced packages will provide personalized tactical and strategic support aimed at assisting businesses with their accessibility questions on their schedule and by trained accessibility experts. The Unlimited Packages also include testing support, remediation support, coaching and best practices.

"All digital assets are required to be accessible to people with disabilities, but unless you're an accessibility expert, business professionals often have questions about the best ways to remediate issues and ensure those issues are resolved correctly," said Tim Springer, CEO, Level Access. "Level Access solutions not only help build accessibility from the ground up, but offer the support and guidance needed for organizations to reach true accessibility compliance."

The three packages consist of the following features:

Access Advisor Classic offers hours-based guidance and coaching to address accessibility needs, including testing support, remediation consultation, and access to strategic consultants.



Access Advisor Unlimited Teams delivers expert, tactical, and unrestricted hours of support to guide teams to meet their accessibility initiatives on their schedule. This package goes one step further than Access Advisor Classic and includes lightweight legal support to illustrate the compliance efforts of an organization and assess the validity of claims.



Access Advisor Unlimited Enterprise enables strategic accessibility transformation across the enterprise through expert consultation, training, and guidance. This package differs from the Access Advisor Unlimited Teams solution as it addresses accessibility company-wide. This offering includes all of Teams' features plus support to help drive organization-wide accessibility efforts, such as access to inclusive design experts, strategic consultants, premium training sessions, and in-depth legal support.

"It's not enough to simply purchase an overlay as a quick fix and expect all accessibility issues to be solved," continued Springer. "We work to empower organizations to create accessible and inclusive digital experiences while helping them step by step. Access Advisor delivers expert support organizations need on their schedule to meet their tactical and strategic accessibility initiatives."

Without deep accessibility knowledge and expertise, organizations looking to drive Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) initiatives have difficulty developing and executing strategic accessibility programs and policies. Even if a business purchases accessibility support, an expert may not be available to answer questions when needed. While Level Access first set out to create more accessible digital experiences for all, realizing the importance of ongoing, skilled assistance throughout the process was key in their evolution of services. With unlimited access to expert support, organizations will be able to solve problems and move forward efficiently while ensuring accessibility and inclusivity for all consumers.

About Level Access

Level Access has an unparalleled history in helping customers achieve and maintain compliance with the full scope of accessible technology regulations and standards including the ADA, WCAG, CVAA, AODA, EU directives on digital accessibility, and Section 508. Delivered through a comprehensive suite of software, consulting services, and training solutions, the company's solutions ensure customer's web, desktop, mobile, and electronic document systems are accessible to everyone. Level Access is endorsed by the American Banking Association, is a multi-year repeat winner on the Inc. 5000 list of fast-growing companies, and is the only available FedRAMP authorized accessibility management platform. CEO Tim Springer was named a White House "Champion of Change" in 2014. To learn more, please visit www.levelaccess.com.

