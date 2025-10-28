PITTSBURGH and MONTREAL, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Level, a digital marketing firm backed by private equity sponsor Dubin Clark, today announced the acquisition of BAM Strategy, bringing together two category leaders to create a single growth partner built to capture, convert, and keep customers. The combined organization connects performance marketing with loyalty at scale, helping brands drive measurable growth and lasting customer value.

Level acquires BAM Strategy to deliver growth across the full customer lifecycle. Post this Level has acquired BAM Strategy. The unified agency combines AI-driven performance media and digital marketing with enterprise-grade creative, CRM, and loyalty to deliver measurable growth today and durable customer relationships over time.

The acquisition unites Level's proven AI-powered digital marketing and analytics expertise with BAM's strength in creative, CRM, and loyalty strategy. Together, the teams will serve more than 150 clients across education, financial services, CPG, B2B technology, consumer health, and home services, sectors where relationships are complex and long-term. The combined 250-person organization operates from five offices across North America.

"Clients want measurable growth and customer relationships that last," said Patrick Patterson, Chief Executive Officer of Level. "By welcoming BAM Strategy, we are uniting a world-class performance engine with enterprise-grade creative, CRM, and loyalty to help brands capture, convert, and keep their customers, delivering measurable growth today and durable loyalty over time. We're not just scaling; we're reshaping how performance and brand strategy work together to create enduring growth."

"BAM has always focused on turning attention into loyalty," added Lonn Shulkin, President of BAM Strategy. "Joining Level gives our clients the best of both worlds, combining the creative and CRM partnership they know with deeper performance intelligence and broader capabilities that help us deliver greater value across the full customer lifecycle."

"Dubin Clark remains confident in the innovation and level of service Level provides its clients," said Thomas Cooperrider, Principal at Dubin Clark. "The addition of BAM Strategy brings a further set of capabilities to Level's clients and the broader market, especially as companies continue to seek providers that drive both acquisition and long-term value. This partnership builds the kind of diversified, sticky growth platform investors and clients are looking for."

BAM will continue to serve clients under its brand during the transition, ensuring continuity while aligning closely with Level's performance framework.

With this acquisition, Level is poised to accelerate innovation, invest in talent, and expand its footprint in key markets across North America.

About Level

Level is a digital marketing partner for complex, high-consideration brands in industries like education, financial services, home services, and B2B. The agency integrates strategy, creative, media, and AI-powered intelligence to deliver measurable growth and momentum that compounds. Built as an embedded extension of client teams, Level is known for proactive partnership, accountability, and a mindset that never settles. At Level, "Good enough isn't."

For more information about Level, please visit www.level.agency .

About Dubin Clark

Dubin Clark is a private equity firm with offices in Jacksonville Beach, Boston, and Miami. With decades of lower middle market experience, they lead control investments in niche manufacturing and specialty services companies with $10M+ in revenue. Their mission is to grow businesses through internal expansion, strategic add-on acquisitions, and forward-looking planning while preserving each company's culture and values.

For more information about Dubin Clark, please visit www.dubinclark.com .

