Level All partners with Adobe to support over 100,000 students from underserved communities

The partnership will provide over 100,000 students nationwide with free access to Level All's guidance paired with Adobe Express for Education to enhance college and career readiness.

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Level All announced a new partnership with Adobe to support students as they plan for college and career success. Through the partnership, Adobe will provide underserved K-12 students whose schools have deployed Adobe Express for Education with free access to Level All services and resources.

The partnership brings together Level All's structured, student-centered college and career guidance with Adobe Express for Education, giving students new ways to create resumes, passion projects, and multimedia college application materials. Adobe Express for Education is a digital media app designed to engage students with digital media projects that boost outcomes and develop future-ready skills. Creative, marketing and digital skills help students build a foundation for the modern era, including fluency, adaptability, and creativity. These skills are key drivers of confidence, career growth, and economic mobility.

"Students across the country have tremendous untapped potential," said Bill Araskog, Co-Founder at Level All. "Adobe brings that potential to life through creative tools, and Level All provides structure that helps students use them with intention."

What changes is not just how student work looks, but what it leads to. Class assignments become engaging multimedia presentations. Passion projects become polished work that stands out and helps build creative confidence. Contributions to clubs, teams, and extracurriculars turn into portfolio-worthy materials that showcase leadership, creativity, and initiative.

"The ability to communicate visually and use AI to work smarter are no longer nice-to-haves; they're foundational skills for the modern workforce," said Govind Balakrishnan, SVP and General Manager of Adobe Express. "In partnering with Level All, we're supporting more students with capabilities and confidence to tell their stories in ways that resonate and create real opportunities."

When creativity is paired with real-world guidance, opportunity accelerates and expands. The Level All and Adobe partnership reflects a shared commitment to helping students build, design, and express their ideas in ways that open real doors.

Adobe AI for Students

Adobe Firefly family of generative AI models are trained on licensed and public domain content. Intuitive features like Generate Image, Generate Text Effect, and 1-click Animations in Adobe Express for Education are powered by Firefly and enable students to move from idea to execution through exploring concepts, iterating quickly, and communicating more effectively. Adobe Express for Education offers an experience tailored to the security and privacy needs of K-12 users. For example, Adobe Express for Education includes image and video safe search with content filtering, and includes guardrails for generative AI prompts and results, which help ensure that content is appropriate for students.

When students or teachers generate content with AI, Content Credentials attach as tamper-evident metadata, like a digital "nutrition label" when the files are exported. Content Credentials trace the editing history, which helps students learn about digital ethics and verifies whether assets were generated using AI to provide transparency. No personally identifying student information (PII) is included.

About Level All

Level All helps students plan and achieve their college and career goals through clear guidance and practical tools. Trusted by schools, nonprofits, employers, and workforce organizations nationwide, Level All empowers students to shape the future they want. To learn more, please visit www.levelall.com.

*Access to Adobe Express for Education, K12 Edition is provided at no cost to eligible students through participating schools in the United States only. Availability is limited to eligible students whose schools participate in the Adobe Express for Education, K12 Edition program and who meet applicable eligibility requirements. Not all students or schools qualify. Level All determines eligibility and account access in its sole discretion. Level All is promoting awareness of this opportunity but does not guarantee access, eligibility, participation, or account approval. Students should confirm participation status with their school before signing up. Access and program availability are subject to change. Use of Adobe Express is subject to applicable Adobe terms and policies, available at https://www.adobe.com/legal/terms.html.

Media Contact: Courtenay Kendall at Level All

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 917-455-4039

SOURCE Level All