LeveL ATS and Luminex Trading & Analytics Complete Merger Transaction

BOSTON, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LeveL ATS, a leading, independently operated US equity dark pool trading venue for the sell-side, and Luminex Trading & Analytics, a block trading venue built for the buy-side, announced today the completion of their merger. As part of the close, LeveL ATS CEO Whit Conary was named Chief Executive Officer of the newly combined entity. LeveL and Luminex will continue operating as two separate alternative trading systems (ATS) under one broker-dealer.

In addition to the CEO appointment, as part of the transaction, the Company announced the newly expanded leadership team naming Stephen R. Miele Jr. as Chief Strategy Officer; John F. Linares as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; James C. Dolan as Chief Compliance Officer; David Hagen as Chief Product Officer; and Michael Stupay as Chief Financial Officer.

"The completion of our merger is an important step in our growth trajectory and continued corporate development. I am excited about the new opportunities this strategic combination will allow us to bring to the trading process," said Whit Conary, Chief Executive Officer of the newly combined LeveL ATS and Luminex. "We are determined to bring our buy and sell side clients an innovative platform with deep liquidity, unmatched market access, and quality service. As we look to the future, we are well-positioned for ongoing technological and trading expansion to best support our customers' market needs," Conary added.

The closing transaction was led by the investment banking team at Rosenblatt Securities as its exclusive financial advisor and WilmerHale, Schulte Roth & Zabel, and Ropes & Gray LLP as its legal advisors.

About LeveL Alternative Trading System (ATS)

LeveL ATS is a leading, independently operated US Equity Dark Pool trading venue and technology provider focused on delivering efficient, low-cost trading while minimizing market impact and information leakage. Founded in 2006 by a consortium of banks, LeveL ATS empowers clients to trade on a new level by delivering a stable suite of products ranging from a continuous crossing platform to VWAP order types, to fintech solutions and sophisticated, low-latency trading platforms. For more information on LeveL's mission and offerings please contact us: [email protected] / 800-958-4813 or visit www.LeveLATS.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Luminex

Luminex is an independent trading venue that offers institutional investors low-cost trading and superior execution quality with minimal information leakage by interacting only with venue-approved participants. Luminex's collaborative approach intends to improve trust, liquidity and control, helping buy side traders execute large block trades with little market impact. The company was formed by a consortium of leading investment managers . For more information, please contact us: [email protected] or visit www.luminextrading.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Luminex Trading & Analytics LLC 99 Summer Street, Suite 1700, Boston, MA 02110. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Media Contact:

LeveL ATS

[email protected]

SOURCE Level ATS